CANTON — SUNY Canton Professor Matthew J. Burnett of Saranac Lake has joined an army of makers across the country turning out equipment for hospitals and healthcare workers battling against COVID-19.
Mr. Burnett, a graphic and multimedia design professor, specializes in 3D printing, and from his home workshop in the Adirondacks, he has been making visors for face shields around the clock on his three printers.
Mr. Burnett said he had been following the news on COVID-19 and began to hear about how the 3D printing community was getting involved.
“I was already hearing from my colleagues and friends in Europe and other parts of the country, stories about ventilator parts being printed and face masks being printed,” he said.
Mr. Burnett is working with a collective, Northern New York 3D Printing Network, to manufacture the masks.
“Currently, we are focused on the production of face shields for local first responders with plans to scale up production as our team of printers expands,” the group states on its website.
Mr. Burnett has been making the visor portion of the face shields and said getting it right is important.
“It’s very tricky because of the way equipment is normally vetted and approved especially in the medical industry. There are really specific guidelines about that,” he said.
The 3D printing community, Mr. Burnett said, is used to working together.
“It’s a very inclusive group of people,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Mr. Burnett had produced 75 visors and was making more.
His finished visors were going to other makers who would add other components before delivering the finished products to hospitals.
“I’m just a cog in this; there are quite a few people working together,” he said.
Northern New York 3D Printing Network is looking for more volunteers. The group needs health-care liaisons, 3D printing volunteers and administration and logistics people. Volunteers can find more information at ny3dnetwork.com. Mr. Burnett is offering free instruction for those who are interested in 3D modeling and printing.
“Having an actual 3D printer is optional,” Burnett said. “The first few lessons will focus on modeling only. Later lessons will discuss the printing portions of the process.”
The course will be offered weekly from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays through Zoom and Blackboard. For more information, email burnettm@canton.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.