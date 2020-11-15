CANTON — An up-and-coming leader has taken over the direction of SUNY Canton’s One-Hop Shop Student Service Center.
Amanda L. Crump was recently promoted to senior staff assistant and was named interim director of operations for the cluster of key offices that offer a range of services for students. The One-Hop Shop contains the SUNY Canton Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid Office, Student Accounts, and houses representatives from the College Association. With more than a dozen employees, it is among the busiest and most-visited offices on campus.
Crump, who is a native of Parishville who now resides in Colton, began her career as a staff assistant in student accounts in 2016. She stepped into the director’s role when the former director of operations, Patrick S. Massaro, left for active military service.
“I have been blessed with many opportunities since I began my career here,” Crump said. “I’m grateful to be working with so many wonderful co-employees and I hope to be part of the SUNY Canton community for many years to come.”
The newest interim director said she was most proud of a professional friendship she developed through a series of phone conversations and emails with an international student and their family from the United State Virgin Islands. She said that she finally got to meet the family around the end of their senior year and attended commencement with them.
“I was also able to witness the family’s joy of their student’s accomplishments firsthand,” she said. “I was honored to be part of something so very special.”
Her future plans include strengthening relationships between the One-Hop Shop and other offices to enhance the overall student experience. She hopes to continue advancing her career with the Administrative Services division at the college.
Crump earned her MBA from Clarkson University, Potsdam.
