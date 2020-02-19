CANTON — The SUNY Canton Office of Public Relations received a 2020 Gold Accolade Award for annual report design from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).
The office won the first-place honor for the digital version of the 2018-2019 Annual Report, which re-caps the college’s major accomplishments for SUNY leadership, as well as for SUNY Canton’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors and friends.
“The annual report is essentially a highlight reel of the year’s achievements for anyone who has a vested interest in the college,” said Public Relations Director and Web Designer Travis G. Smith, who designed the digital version. “It’s also an opportunity for the Public Relations Office to showcase its collective strengths in creative writing, videography, design and photography to tell the SUNY Canton story.”
Smith said, in a press release from the college, the concept of the report was to convey the college’s innovative spirit and ability to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s student. In addition to compelling visuals, he incorporated infinite scrolling and a responsive design to accommodate viewing on a variety of devices, particularly mobile.
This is the first CASE award the college has ever received. SUNY Canton competes in District II, the largest of the organization’s eight districts, which covers Delaware; District of Columbia; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Puerto Rico; U.S. Virgin Islands; West Virginia; and Ontario, Canada
The Accolades Awards honor excellence in communications, design, writing, marketing, and fundraising, photography and digital media. Gold, silver and bronze award winners in more than 30 categories are judged by experts in a variety of disciplines throughout the district.
View the annual report here: https://www.canton.edu/report1819/.
