SUNY Canton Public Relations wins first-place award for cybersecurity commercial

SUNY Canton Videographer William Young accepts the award for best commercial at the 2023 SUNYCUAD Conference in Syracuse June 8. SUNY Canton photo

 Lori Deemer

CANTON — A commercial produced by the SUNY Canton Office of Public Relations has received a top award in SUNY’s annual statewide competition.

The 30-second advertisement for the college’s Cybersecurity program received a “Best of Category” honor from the SUNY Council for University Advancement (SUNYCUAD) at their annual conference held June 8.

