CANTON — Annual traditions continue at SUNY Canton despite COVID-19 stay-at-home directives and remote learning. In one of the spring’s most anticipated events, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish recognized about 50 individuals during the virtual Student Specialty Awards Ceremony.
“You join a long line of student leaders, philanthropists and humanitarians doing great work across the campus and in your communities,” Bish said. “You deserve to be very proud of your accomplishments.”
Bish was joined by SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran for a video address to students. The college posted a special website displaying the names and photographs of the award recipients.
Among the students recognized were:
Ashley M. Peggs, a Junior in SUNY Canton’s Health Care Management program from Canton, received the Humanitarian Award.
Abigail E. Savage, a Senior in SUNY Canton’s Veterinary Technology program from Canton, received the Heritage Award.
Jordan Adams, a Sophomore in SUNY Canton’s Practical Nursing program from Chaumont, received the Phoenix Award.
Madison N. Cazziol, a Freshman in SUNY Canton’s Undeclared program from Hammond, received the Humanitarian Award.
Sierra Bell, a Junior in SUNY Canton’s Veterinary Technology program from Lisbon,received the Heritage Award.
Miranda Bulriss, a Sophomore in SUNY Canton’s Applied Psychology program from Lisbon, received the Phoenix Award.
Caprice M. Ladue, a Sophomore in SUNY Canton’s Liberal Arts - General Studies program from Massena, received the Spirit of Success Award.
Rebecca S. Lobdell, a Sophomore in SUNY Canton’s Individual Studies, Nursing program from Massena, received the Phoenix Award.
Colin Seidl, a Senior in SUNY Canton’s Nursing program from Massena, received the Humanitarian Award.
Ellen L. Deshaw, a Freshman in SUNY Canton’s Individual Studies, Nursing program from Nicholville, received the Humanitarian Award.
Jordan R. Miller, a Junior in SUNY Canton’s Health and Fitness Promotion program from Ogdensburg, received the Phoenix Award.
Brooke Oshier, a Sophomore in SUNY Canton’s Nursing program from Ogdensburg, received the Humanitarian Award.
