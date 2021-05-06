CANTON — SUNY Canton recognized more than 200 students at its 2021 Honors Convocation celebration.
The annual ceremony celebrates students who have the highest GPA for their class year in their major. Held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, college administrators honored students’ accomplishments via a series of video addresses, which are all available online.
“It’s no exaggeration to say your achievements are more impressive because you are able to persevere while facing an enormous hardship,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a press release from the college. “It would have been easy to quit when the going got tough, but you didn’t. You kept moving forward. Your persistence has undoubtably proved that you are ready for anything life throws at you.”
SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke said she was in awe of students’ ability to adapt to a completely new academic environment.
“On top of adjusting to virtual classes, online labs, video presentations, and conference calls, you’ve also had to do so in a changing social landscape,” she said. “As you finish the semester and continue on your path, I hope you will remain aware of the challenges that our society is facing. Your professors have given you the ability to take what you’ve learned here and apply it to real-world problems. We have prepared you to be doers and that’s a competency that companies and organizations will need desperately as we recover from the pandemic.”
This year’s ceremony was named to recognize Professor Emeritus Brian Washburn, who served the college for more than 40 years. De Cooke introduced Washburn by highlighting his demonstrated commitment to applied learning and real-world educational strategies in addition to his outstanding record as an educator.
Washburn encouraged students to continue their excellence and never stop striving for distinction as they move forward in their education and in their careers. “Congratulations on your academic success at SUNY Canton,” he said.
Students honored include:
Ansen C. Weegar, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Brasher Falls.
Jonah R. Black, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Canton.
Emma M. Bortnick, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Canton.
Kristine A. Furgison, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Canton.
Joseph D. Mastro, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Canton.
Jonathan C. Oakes, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Canton.
Ian F. Tuthill, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Canton.
Peter A. Xanthaky, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Canton.
Patrick Dubuque, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Chase Mills.
Bryan O’Hearon, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Chase Mills.
Eric H. Alan, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Colton.
Zach A. Denesha, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from De Kalb Junction.
Conagher Buckmaster, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Gouverneur.
Timothy P. Hillanbrand, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Gouverneur.
Christian S. Kingsbury, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Gouverneur.
Joseph Love, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Gouverneur.
Emily R. McGregor, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care & Management major from Gouverneur.
Josh D. Miller, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Gouverneur.
Ty Reed, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Gouverneur.
Daniel S. Whitton, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from Gouverneur.
Cole Murray, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Hannawa Falls.
Rachel E. Bango, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies & Nursing major from Harrisville.
Megan Woodard, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Heuvelton.
Paige M. Carbino, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Lisbon.
Nathan A. Cota, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Lisbon.
Jillian R. O’Brien, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Lisbon.
Donica M. Robinson, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care & Management major from Lisbon.
Nathan R. Spooner, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Lisbon.
Hannah M. Grant, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Madrid.
Ian M. Frederick, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Kamren LeBire, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Massena.
Marcella J. Perry, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Diane M. Shearer, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Abigail R. Shearer, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Massena.
Carlena E. Wright, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major & Nursing major from Massena.
Noah A. Felix, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from North Lawrence.
Michael Lashomb, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Norwood.
Courtney E. Baker, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Bailey A. Benware, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Keeley Grizzuto, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Ogdensburg.
Breanna M. Hacia, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Ogdensburg.
Heather L. Howe, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Ogdensburg.
Jad M. Karroum, a SUNY Canton Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Jayden Kench, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Jocelyne F. Lovely, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Shane Moyer, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Managemt major from Ogdensburg.
Livia R. Shaver, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Callee L. Zulauf, a SUNY Canton Health & Fitness Promotion major from Ogdensburg.
Brian Knowles, a SUNY Canton Technological Communications major from Parishville.
Charlotte Baldwin, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Potsdam.
Alison E. Brant, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
John J. Frick, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Potsdam.
Jessica Gilmour, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from Potsdam.
Michael P. Remington, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Kyle S. Chen, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Raymondville.
Darcel Downing, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Rensselaer Falls.
Calista J. Fraser, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from Saint Regis Falls.
Abigail E. Holmes, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Saint Regis Falls.
Adam A. Szlamczynski, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Star Lake.
Dylan T. Bradley, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from West Stockholm.
Joshua F. D’Souza, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Winthrop.
Erik D. Hull, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Winthrop.
Hannah E. White, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Winthrop.
