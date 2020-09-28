CANTON — SUNY Canton is continuing its popular Living Writers Series this fall in a virtual format, beginning with a poet who tackles subjects like alcohol addiction and recovery in his acclaimed debut collection.
Kaveh Akbar will read from his book, “Calling a Wolf a Wolf,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The reading will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
His work has been featured in The New Yorker, New England Review, The New York Times, and BuzzFeed. His second full-length volume of poetry, “Pilgrim Bell,” will be published in 2021.
Akbar is the founding editor of Divedapper, a website devoted exclusively to featuring interviews with major voices in contemporary poetry. He also writes a weekly column for the Paris Review called “Poetry Rx.” Originally from Iran, he teaches at Purdue University and in the MFA programs at Randolph College and Warren Wilson.
Participants can join the event via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81567284588?pwd=VU1XUjlMejd4a1BxQzRCcU00bW5iQT09
Meeting ID: 815 6728 4588
Passcode: sunycanton
The second event of the semester will feature acclaimed essayist and novelist Leslie Jamison at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. She will be reading from her collection “Make it Scream, Make it Burn.” For more information about the Living Writers Series, visit https://www.canton.edu/writers/.
