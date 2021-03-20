CANTON — Christina Brocious skillfully provides professional assistance to the faculty and students in SUNY Canton’s School of Business and Liberal Arts daily.
Brocious, who resides in Ogdensburg, was recently promoted to administrative assistant 1 in the school dean’s office. She is one of two Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) staff members who serve the school and has worked at the college for a little more than a year.
“Christina is positive, friendly, supportive and patient,” said School of Business and Liberal Arts Dean Philip T. Neisser. “She clearly enjoys her work and conveys her enthusiasm to each and every person she works with.”
Some of her duties include showing students how to preregister for classes, procession requests for overloads, academic major changes, and many of the other services offered specifically by school deans. She also tracks school budgets and helps faculty procure supplies and schedule their time at the college’s open house and admissions-specific events, among numerous other responsibilities.
She said she’s developed many fond memories working with faculty and her officemates within the school.
“I love interacting with students and am happy to help them in any way that I can,” she said. “When I receive a special thank you email or phone call from a student that I have helped, it really reminds me of why I love what I do here.”
Academics at SUNY Canton fall under three schools: the School of Business and Liberal Arts; the Canino School of Engineering Technology, and the School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice. Each of the schools benefit from dedicated CSEA clerical support staff.
