SUNY Canton screening ‘All the Lonely People’ documentary

Stu Maddox, the writer and director of the documentary “All the Lonely People” will attend a screening event at SUNY Canton at 3 p.m. Oct. 26. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — The SUNY Canton Applied Psychology Department, in conjunction with the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, will host a screening of “All the Lonely People,” a documentary featuring stories of resilience in the face of loneliness.

The screening will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the college’s Kingston Theater, located in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.