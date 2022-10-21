SUNY Canton screening ‘All the Lonely People’ documentary

CANTON — The SUNY Canton Applied Psychology Department, in conjunction with the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, will host a screening of “All the Lonely People,” a documentary featuring stories of resilience in the face of loneliness.
The screening will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the college’s Kingston Theater, located in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register.
“All members of the extended SUNY Canton community are encouraged to attend,” said Associate Professor Christina Lesyk. “The subject matter is directly relevant to many of our students, particularly students in applied psychology, healthcare management and Funeral Services Administration.”
“All the Lonely People” places a human face on the hidden epidemic of chronic loneliness and social isolation. Built on hope, prominent researchers share the latest interventions for individuals and communities and leaves audiences feeling empowered and reconnected.
The Clowder Group, the creator of the documentary, and the New York State Office for the Aging are sponsoring several screenings of this documentary across New York State. Writer and Director Stu Maddux and Producer Joe Applebaum will be at SUNY Canton to give a talk and host a question-and-answer session following the film.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.