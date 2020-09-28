CANTON — SUNY Canton is seeking lifesaving donors for the fall American Red Cross blood drive to be held Oct. 5, 6 and 8 in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center’s Room 212.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which may indicate if the donor’s immune system responded to the coronavirus even if they never developed symptoms.
“This semester’s blood drive is hosted by the student club Sister 2 Sister,” said Farren C. Lobdell, SUNY Canton director of wellness promotions. “Blood drives are a way of giving staff, students, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to the dates available by visiting the Red Cross’ website for available times. They can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor app and join the SUNY Canton team to track college-wide impact on mobile devices. The day of the drive, they can save time by completing the rapid pass in the blood donor app. Following the drive, donors can track their blood journey to where it was used.
Recently, the Red Cross selected Simone N. Moultire of the Bronx as a recipient of the SUNY Challenge Scholarship Award. Moultrie is a Liberal Arts graduate who is continuing her education in the Early Childhood program.
Over the past year, the college recorded 229 donations which can be used to save as many as 687 lives, using the estimate that one unit of blood can save up to three lives. The college typically holds four blood drives each year.
