CANTON — SUNY Canton’s annual “Roopreneur” entrepreneurial challenge allowed students to test their business development skills in a real-world scenario.
Douglas Zeif, president and CEO of NEXT! Hospitality Advisors, challenged students to develop a marketing strategy for Echelon, a new restaurant in Ann Arbor, Mich. Zeif is a SUNY Canton graduate, Canton College Foundation donor and an adjunct instructor for the Management program.
“Entrepreneurship requires courage,” Zeif said. “You also need the right idea and the right systems in place. Solid management and expertise behind your ideas can make a successful business.”
Zeif presented students with the new venture’s business plan and location information. Echelon will be a large restaurant serving wood-fired food with two bars in a prime downtown location. Students provided strategies for a successful launch and the restaurant’s continuing success. They suggested adding retail sales to engage customers and extend Echelon’s brand, holding wedding receptions and special events in the building’s significant location, and developing the proper channels to promote engagement with clientele.
“I’m impressed with the ingenuity and creativity of our students who crafted solid plans for Echelon,” said SUNY Canton Professor Charles R. Fenner, Ph.D. “Their innovative ideas and strategic thinking are a testament to their boundless potential for business success.”
Zeif, Fenner and the Canton College Foundation, Inc., provided $4,000 in scholarship funding to reward the students’ efforts. Prizes ranged from $100 to $1,750. The faculty members announced the winners during a recent meeting with SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran:
Meagan J. Hartsock, a Finance major from Schenectady, earned first place.
Pierce M. Diamond, a Management major from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, earned second place.
Verity J. Lewis, a Management major from Sandhurst, England, earned third place.
Nola Ranallo, an Agribusiness Management major from Tonawanda, earned fourth place.
Janirka Polanco, an Early Childhood Care and Management major from Brooklyn, earned fifth place.
Kelsey R. Beyer, a Management major from Lowville, earned sixth place.
Milena Miller, a Business Administration major from Staton Island, earned seventh place.
Jytia A. Wright, a Management major from Brooklyn, earned eighth place.
Ryan Glover, an Esports Management major from Hughson, Calif., earned ninth place.
Carolyn Fadel, a Management Major from Lewiston, earned tenth place.
“SUNY Canton places significant emphasis on entrepreneurship in many of its academic programs,” said Szafran. “Besides preparing skilled career-ready employees, we seek to foster the next generation of business innovators. Our students demonstrated their ability to adapt and grow into the challenges presented by Dr. Fenner and Mr. Zeif.”
The college continued its tradition of linking its Roopreneur challenge with an established business. Previously, students have provided valuable research to Long Island-based Day & Nite All Service and Canton’s Luna boutique.
