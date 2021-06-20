CANTON — The SUNY Canton Office of Admissions will host virtual information sessions every Monday evening to accommodate those who are working full-time or have other obligations during the day.
Prospective students and their families can sign up for a phone, videoconference or live chat appointment with an admissions specialist anytime from 4 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Guests can discuss academic programs, application and enrollment steps, the college’s plans for fall, and more.
“Our ‘Maximize Your Monday’ events are designed to make it as easy as possible for those who want to learn more about the college to talk with us at a time most convenient for them,” said SUNY Canton Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans. “And hosting these sessions virtually makes it even easier to connect with us.”
Evans noted that attendees can also learn more about campus enhancements, such as the newly announced Esports Wing, as well as the recent Dana Hall renovations, which will house the Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity.
To sign up, guests can visit the canton.edu homepage, call the Admissions Office at (800) 388-7123 or email admissions@canton.edu.
