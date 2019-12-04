CANTON — SUNY Canton will host a Women in eSports open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the SUNY Canton ESports Arena in Nevaldine Hall South. The open house is free and exclusively open to women of all ages.
The ESports Arena houses 25 computers and PlayStation Pro, Xbox 1X and Nintendo Switch consoles. Esports programming and equipment is funded by a SUNY Performance Investment Fund grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.