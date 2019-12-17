CANTON — SUNY Canton is launching a new degree program that prepares students for an esports career.
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran announced the college has received final approval to offer a Bachelor of Business Administration in Esports Management beginning in the fall. The degree is one of only a few of its kind in the nation, and it is the first in the SUNY system.
The degree, which can be earned on-campus or online, will combine components of the college’s Game Design and Development program with fundamental skills from the School of Business and Liberal Arts’ management programs. Students will take courses in economics, accounting, communications, marketing, finance, media studies, business law, game design, and esports event management. An internship or capstone project is also required during the final semester. To learn more about the degree visit www.canton.edu/business/esports/. To apply, visit www.canton.edu/apply. For more information, call 1-800-388-7123 or email admissions@canton.edu.
