POTSDAM – Officer-in-Charge of SUNY Potsdam John L. Graham,57, died Saturday.
College Council Chair June O’Neill broke the news to the college students, faculty and staff in a letter this morning.
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Dr. John L. Graham, our Officer-in-Charge and campus leader, passed away unexpectedly yesterday, November 27, 2021,” she wrote. “While Dr. Graham has only been a member of the SUNY Potsdam family for a few months, he made a tremendous impact on our campus as he has guided us through turbulent times. He was so full of life, joy and passion. He greatly believed in the power of education and was fiercely bold in his way of improving access to quality education for all.”
Mr. Graham was appointed to serve as officer-in-charge to preside over SUNY Potsdam while a search was conducted for a new president to replace former President Kristin G. Esterberg, who stepped down on Aug. 31 after accepting a new position as chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.
Before coming to Potsdam Mr. Graham was the State University of New York’s student advocate as well as senior advisor to SUNY Chancellor Jim J. Malatras.
“Dr. Graham had a singular vision for SUNY Potsdam and a deep conviction that we could get there — no matter the obstacles — by working together,” Ms. O’Neill said in her letter. “We’re most fortunate that our paths crossed. It was a pleasure to work with and get to know him. We all grieve his loss.”
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. John L. Graham, the Officer in Charge at SUNY Potsdam,” Mr. Malatras said in a statement issued this morning. “Dr. Graham embodied SUNY’s mission of access, opportunity, and academic excellence for students in every leadership position he held with SUNY. From his work at Educational Opportunity Centers, to being SUNY’s first-ever systemwide Student Advocate, to Officer in Charge at SUNY Potsdam, Dr. Graham believed in the promise and potential within every student.”
Mr. Malatras called Mr. Graham a unique force that would not easily be replicated or replaced.
“... because of that leaves a giant hole in SUNY,” he said. “On behalf of the entire SUNY community, our profound and heartfelt condolences to the family of this larger than life educator and leader who lived life with empathy, passion, and unwavering commitment to students.”
Ms. O’Neill said the Counseling Center would be available for students and that faculty and staff could contact the Employee Assistance Program for help dealing with the loss.
