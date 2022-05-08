POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam has announced the return of its Creative Arts Camp, set to run from July 25 to Aug. 6, in the college’s award-winning Performing Arts Center.
Registration is open for the immersive day camp, with different tracks available for youth of all ages, from kindergarten to high school. To learn more and register, visit potsdam.edu/community/creative-arts-camp.
“Get your child on a college campus to make new friends and make art in a fantastically creative environment. The Department of Theatre and Dance is very excited to be offering an in-person camp again this summer! With over a decade of experience serving north country kids, we look forward to opening our theatres and studios again to area youth,” said camp director Dr. Jay Pecora, chair of SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance.
The Creative Arts Camp will run from Monday, July 25, to Saturday, Aug. 6. The day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and campers are asked to provide their own lunch.
The camp will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 6, with a showcase day for families and friends, as campers exhibit all of their hard work. Camp registration includes a T-shirt and free tickets to the final showcase performances.
“Our camp offers a unique opportunity for young people from grades K to 12 to have an amazing, collaborative and fun experience, creating dance, theatre, visual art or creative writing together. All of this engaging and creative activity takes place in our state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center,” Pecora said. “At our camp, young people get hands-on experience in real-world environments in all aspects of making art, dance and theatre. Creative writers are in a computer lab where they can also watch video of other writers performing their work. And all camps end with a published performance of their creative work in our beautiful theaters.”
SUNY Potsdam’s Creative Arts Camp allows families to choose from four separate tracks, depending on their interests.
Creative Arts for Kids (Kindergarten to Grade 3)
The creative arts for kids program allows young campers to explore a variety of art forms, including the visual arts, drama and dance. Visual art mediums include drawing, watercolor and collage. Families can choose between either a morning session or an afternoon session, or opt to do both. The final presentation for this program will exhibit work the campers made throughout the camp.
Drama (Grades 4 to 7 or Grades 8 to 12)
The drama program offers two different age ranges. Drama campers start with team building exercises, before going on to explore improvisation, learning the basics of acting and rehearsing scripted plays. Campers will perform their plays at the final showcase on Aug. 6.
Creative Writing (Grades 4 to 8)
Campers in this program will write in a variety of genres, including short stories, poems, non-fiction and plays. They will also review exemplary forms of the styles they are writing in, both in print and video. Not every moment of the day is spent reading and writing, though! Campers will also engage in other hands-on activities to explore their creative style. A final exhibition of their work will take place on Aug. 6, with readings of original pieces selected by the campers themselves.
Dance (Grades 4 to 8)
Campers will learn the fundamentals of dance in a fun and relaxed setting, developing awareness of their bodies and how they move in space. A variety of styles will be explored, including ballet, jazz and modern dance. Finally, they will experience the choreographic process, preparing for their final showcase performance on Aug. 6. Beginners are welcome, and will receive special attention to ensure they learn safe technique.
For more information, contact Dr. Jay Pecora by calling 315-267-2547 or emailing creativeartscamp@potsdam.edu.
