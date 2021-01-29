POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present “A Love Letter to Brian, Lesley, and Michelle,” a filmed dance-theatre premiere that will stream on Feb. 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. The show critically reflects upon the nation’s racial narratives, with each performance followed by a question-and-answer session with the creators and performers.
In this gripping production, art imitates life. It holds a mirror to the audience and challenges viewers through dance, theatre and text, to reflect upon themselves and their presence within the narratives they encounter daily through social media, television, newspapers, politics, family and first-hand encounters.
Viewer participants will be treated to a compelling and diverse commentary addressing prejudice, racial fear, diversity and inclusion, and other important themes of the Black experience. The production — where tensions of everyday life and the experiences of Black and Brown people are brilliantly woven together — forces viewers to step outside of their own bodies and into bodies that continue to be brutalized, objectified and minimized in a nation that pledges equality for all.
“A Love Letter to Brian, Lesley, and Michelle” will be presented daily from Sunday, Feb. 14 to Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. To register for the performance and the question-and-answer session, go to https://cpspotsdam.org. Registration is free.
Zoe Walders ‘16, a graduate of the Department of Theatre and Dance, holds dancing, speaking and administrative roles in the production. Its importance, she said, lies in the stage it creates for dialogue and sharing.
“There needs to be a space for dialogue, artistic expression, learning and understanding the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement,” Walders said. “Our goal is to use our art and our methods of communication to open that space. As a performer, I felt like I was entering a space and was responsible for holding that space, which was gratifying but also really challenging.”
Hettie Barnhill, the director and choreographer of this production, has appeared on Broadway in “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark,” “Fela!” and “Leap of Faith.” Nominated for a 2017 New York Innovative Theater Award for Outstanding Choreography, she has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Dallas Theater Center and the La Jolla Playhouse. In 2016, she cofounded Create a Space NOW, an interactive social platform that uses performing arts and multimedia to further the discussion around Black Lives Matter. Robert Gertler is the filmmaker of this production.
The project is made possible with funds from the NYS DanceForce, a partnership program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.