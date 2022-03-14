SUNY Potsdam earns 2022-23 Military Friendly School designation

POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam has once again earned the Military Friendly School designation for 2022-23.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-23 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
The 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
There are more than 100 active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members, veterans and their family members enrolled as undergraduate and graduate students at SUNY Potsdam, either on the Potsdam main campus or in the College’s programs offered at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, in close proximity to Fort Drum.
In addition to the Military Friendly School designation, SUNY Potsdam was also highly ranked on the Best Colleges for Veterans list from U.S. News & World Report again this year as well.
“Being part of the Student Success Center team, the best part of my position is helping veteran students and family members connect with the great resources and opportunities here at SUNY Potsdam, and their earned service benefits,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jeffrey Gerrish, SUNY Potsdam’s coordinator for military, veteran and adult learners. “We are so proud to have been honored once again for our efforts through this ranking.”
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students, and, specifically for student veterans.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently.
Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly.
To learn more about Veteran Support Services at SUNY Potsdam, visit www.potsdam.edu.
