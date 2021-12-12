POTSDAM — Three SUNY Potsdam Department of Environmental Studies faculty members have published a new textbook to introduce college students to their growing field.
Claudia J. Ford, Katherine Cleary and Jessica Rogers have co-authored “Introduction to Environmental Studies: Interdisciplinary Reading,” published by Cognella. The book is available as either an ebook or as a paperback.
The textbook provides students with a carefully selected collection of articles that help them navigate the most important topics in environmental studies, focusing on different connections between humans and the environment. The anthology emphasizes voices outside the white, male canon, to provide students with diverse perspectives and a broader understanding of contemporary issues within the discipline.
Opening chapters introduce environmental studies, sustainability, and the connection between humans and the resources we extract from the environment. Subsequent chapters examine the history of environmentalism in North America, how our relationship to the environment has evolved over time, a concise survey of key environmental processes, and issues related to climate change and our climate crisis.
The book also explores the environmental impact of our food production processes on different countries and groups of people; issues related to environmental justice; the ways in which human population affects the environmental sustainability of our future, and sustainable energy issues. The anthology’s final chapters address environmental legislation and policies; ethical issues around consumption and collective responsibility; and the future of our environment.
Ms. Ford is a professor and chair of the Department of Environmental Studies at SUNY Potsdam. She holds a Ph.D. in environmental studies from Antioch University New England.
Ms. Cleary is an assistant professor of environmental studies at SUNY Potsdam. She holds a Ph.D. in conservation biology from the University of Idaho.
Ms. Rogers is an associate professor of environmental studies at SUNY Potsdam. She holds a Ph.D. in ecology, evolution and environmental biology from Columbia University.
Environmental studies is an interdisciplinary major at SUNY Potsdam, incorporating course offerings from 14 departments and programs designed to prepare the environmental leaders of the future. For more information, visit www.potsdam.edu/academics/AAS/depts/EnvStudies.
