POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam is proud to welcome prospective students and families to campus for its upcoming Accepted Student Days.
SUNY Potsdam’s Accepted Student Days will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, at 12:30 p.m.
“We are so excited to welcome our accepted students and their families to campus. This event is really special, because we tailor the day to each person’s interests — giving students the chance to find out firsthand about the programs they are most interested in, and giving parents and guests a chance to get answers to all of their burning questions at the same time. The best part is really showing off the energy and excitement of our welcoming campus community,” said Director of Admissions Terry Francis ‘97 & ‘00.
Visiting students will get the chance to join breakout sessions to meet with faculty and students from the academic programs they are most interested in and see the department areas for themselves. There will be opportunities to meet with alumni and current students while getting to know more about campus life and career paths.
For guests, there is an engaging agenda for parents and family members, allowing them to take in special presentations on applied learning, career services, campus life, student services, financial aid and student accounts.
Campus tours will also be available, giving accepted students a chance to see inside the Maxcy Hall Athletic Complex, The Crane School of Music, the Performing Arts Center, the top-ranked dining facilities and much more.
Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit apply.potsdam.edu/portal/accepted-students.
To learn more about other visit opportunities and how to apply, visit www.potsdam.edu/admissions.
