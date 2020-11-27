POTSDAM — This Giving Tuesday, SUNY Potsdam will ask alumni and supporters to “Take 5 for Potsdam” — positively impacting students and programs at the College through the collective power of individual giving.
The “Take 5 for Potsdam” Giving Tuesday campaign will ask supporters to take five minutes to donate $5 (or more) to worthy causes at the College on Dec. 1, including:
The Pay It Forward Scholarship Program, which assists the most economically vulnerable students with unpaid balances and other immediate financial needs.
The Fund for Scholarships, growing the amount of available tuition aid for all students.
The College’s Greatest Needs, which provides flexible, campuswide support to cover unforeseen circumstances and opportunities for students as they arise.
Once donors have made their gifts, they will be encouraged to share their generosity and encourage their classmates and friends to join in by posting on social media with the hashtag -Take5ForPotsdam.
“The impetus behind this year’s SUNY Potsdam Giving Tuesday campaign is to help students whose financial situations have been made more precarious by the pandemic and the economic fallout — and support the scholarships and programs that help them succeed,” said Vice President for Advancement Sal Cania ‘79 & ‘82.
The student need for financial aid is greater now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on students’ abilities to pay for the cost of attendance. Since the onset of the pandemic, the gap between the average SUNY Potsdam student’s financial need and the aid received has doubled, from $2,500 to $5,000, even after receiving direct support from the CARES Act. Usual safety nets, like summer employment, part-time jobs and paid internships, have dried up or been unavailable this year — increasing the need for assistance with expenses that are not usually met by scholarships, such as housing and dining costs, books and class supplies.
“This campaign aims to address the immediate needs of our campus community and undo the amount of new financial strain on students,” said Director of Annual Giving Rebecca Weissman. “Those able to give will alleviate real expenses that students have which cannot be met in traditional ways.”
To chip in to SUNY Potsdam’s “Take 5 for Potsdam” Giving Tuesday campaign, visit https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/17120/donations/new.
To find out more about supporting SUNY Potsdam, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/giving.
