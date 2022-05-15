POTSDAM — Two outstanding SUNY Potsdam graduates have been recognized as the academic honorees for the class of 2022, earning the 2022 Faculty Awards. The award recipients, Andrew Brett ‘22 and Colonie Gray ‘22, were chosen by Faculty Senate and will be specially recognized during Commencement.
The SUNY Potsdam Faculty Award recognizes two students in the graduating class with the highest grade point averages. One recipient must have completed all of their degree requirements at SUNY Potsdam, and the other is a transfer student.
This year’s recipients are Andrew Brett ‘22 and Colonie Gray ‘22, both graduating with perfect 4.0 GPAs. Both honorees are future educators.
As there were multiple graduates with nearly perfect GPAs this year, the Faculty Senate also considered each student’s other academic achievements when choosing the recipients.
Andrew Brett ‘22 is from Commack, N.Y., and is graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in music education and music performance, specializing in the double bass. A graduate of Commack High School, he participated in many music ensembles during his four years at The Crane School of Music, performing with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, Crane Chamber Orchestra, Crane Jazz Ensemble, Crane Jazz Band, Crane Latin Ensemble and the Giroux Honors Jazz Combo. In addition to performing on the Crane stage, he performed many times downtown at community venues and events. Through the National String Project, he taught private music lessons. He also completed a tour of Puerto Rico along with the Crane Latin Ensemble, spending time working on hurricane relief in addition to educational events at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music. He is now completing his student teaching placement at the Three Village School District. After Commencement, he is set to take on his first full-time teaching position as an elementary string teacher in the Nanuet School District this fall.
Colonie Gray ‘22 is from Hogansburg, N.Y., and attended Salmon River High School, where she was the valedictorian. After attending Hamilton College, she transferred to SUNY Potsdam. Colonie is now graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education, with a specialization in mathematics, as well as a minor in psychology. She is a member of the SUNY Potsdam Bears Women’s Lacrosse Team, playing defense/midfield. After Commencement, she will stay on at SUNY Potsdam, as she pursues her Master of Science in Education degree in literacy, with the goal of becoming a teacher.
To learn more about Commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visit www.potsdam.edu/commencement.
