WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam inked an agreement Tuesday that guarantees admission to SUNY Potsdam for JCC students who complete an associate degree.
JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone and SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate to provide individual attention to students indicating interest in the opportunity. JCC students selecting this program will receive advising and degree planning support from both colleges to ensure students are taking appropriate coursework to keep them on target for timely degree completion, according to a SUNY Potsdam announcement of the program.
Students must meet additional program or College requirements in order to declare majors in certain baccalaureate programs, such as in teacher education.
“This partnership provides a pathway for students who plan to earn a baccalaureate degree but may not be ready to begin their education at a four-year institution,” Ms. Stone said in the statement. “This program gives students the ability to plan ahead for how they are going to achieve their educational goals by starting here at Jefferson and continuing on at Potsdam.”
“This new agreement deepens SUNY Potsdam’s longstanding partnership with Jefferson Community College,” Ms. Esterberg said. “By guaranteeing admission to all qualified JCC associate graduates, we are making it even easier for students to complete their undergraduate studies here at SUNY Potsdam. This is good for both campuses, and it’s good for the North Country.”
The agreement builds on a longstanding partnership between the two institutions. SUNY Potsdam first began offering courses on Jefferson’s campus in the mid-1980s.
Currently, SUNY Potsdam and JCC offer two jointly administered degree programs in Watertown —the AA/BA program in childhood/early childhood education and the AS/BS program in business administration, according to SUNY Potsdam. Half of the students studying toward their associate degree in business at JCC are in the AS/BS program with Potsdam. Those who do continue on to complete their undergraduate studies through the joint program also have higher retention and graduation rates.
In addition, SUNY Potsdam also offers five graduate programs at Jefferson’s Higher Education Center, including master’s degrees in childhood education, literacy, curriculum and instruction, and management, and a post-graduate certificate in inclusive and special education.
Those interested in learning more about the guaranteed admission program and other academic programs offered at JCC and SUNY Potsdam may call JCC’s office of enrollment services at (315) 786-2437, or Potsdam’s office of admissions at (315) 267-2180.
