SUNY Potsdam launches national search for college’s next president

The State University of New York at Potsdam has launched its search for the college’s next leader. SUNY Potsdam photo

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam has launched its national search for the college’s 18th president. SUNY Potsdam’s Presidential Search Committee has now been appointed, and the search firm RPA Inc. has been retained to recruit the institution’s next leader.

SUNY Potsdam College Council Chair June F. O’Neill (Hon. ‘99) will chair the Presidential Search Committee.

“I am pleased to announce the membership of the Presidential Search Committee and to report that we held our first meeting yesterday, where Chancellor Stanley charged the group with our task to find SUNY Potsdam’s next leader,” O’Neill said. “The search committee makeup is consistent with the SUNY Presidential Search Guidelines and representative of the wide range of excellent work that takes place at SUNY Potsdam each day.”

The Presidential Search Committee members are:

College Council representatives

June O’Neill (Hon. ‘99), Chair

Molly Clough ‘92

Richard Daddario

Alex Hammond

Elected faculty representatives

Erin Brooks, Associate Professor, Crane School of Music

Walt Conley, Professor, Biology

Christine Doran, Associate Professor, English & Communication, Interdisciplinary Studies/Director

Tanya Hewitt ‘09, Chair/Instructor, Public Health & Human Performance

Blair Madore, Associate Professor, Mathematics

John Youngblood, Associate Professor, Interdisciplinary Studies

Academic dean representative

Allen Grant, Dean, School of Education and Professional Studies

Alumni representative

Peter Galloway ‘83, President-Elect, Alumni Association Board of Trustees

Professional/support staff representative

Lynn Durant, Administrative Assistant 2, Campus Life

College Foundation representative

Justin Sipher ‘92 & ‘99, Program Leader, MOR Associates

Student representative

Abby Rodriguez ‘24, Crane School of Music

Chancellor’s senior staff representative

Tanisha McKnight, Assistant Deputy General Counsel, SUNY System Administration

Chancellor’s liaison (Non-voting)

Zulaika Rodriguez, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Presidential Searches, Evaluations, and Onboarding

College liaison (Non-voting)

Nazely Kurkjian, Chief of Staff

To submit a nomination or an application for this position, email sunypotsdampotsdam@rpainc.org.

To learn more about the search, visit www.potsdam.edu/about/leadership/office-president/presidential-search.

