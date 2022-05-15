SUNY Potsdam launches national search for college’s next president

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam has launched its national search for the college’s 18th president. SUNY Potsdam’s Presidential Search Committee has now been appointed, and the search firm RPA Inc. has been retained to recruit the institution’s next leader.
SUNY Potsdam College Council Chair June F. O’Neill (Hon. ‘99) will chair the Presidential Search Committee.
“I am pleased to announce the membership of the Presidential Search Committee and to report that we held our first meeting yesterday, where Chancellor Stanley charged the group with our task to find SUNY Potsdam’s next leader,” O’Neill said. “The search committee makeup is consistent with the SUNY Presidential Search Guidelines and representative of the wide range of excellent work that takes place at SUNY Potsdam each day.”
The Presidential Search Committee members are:
College Council representatives
June O’Neill (Hon. ‘99), Chair
Molly Clough ‘92
Richard Daddario
Alex Hammond
Elected faculty representatives
Erin Brooks, Associate Professor, Crane School of Music
Walt Conley, Professor, Biology
Christine Doran, Associate Professor, English & Communication, Interdisciplinary Studies/Director
Tanya Hewitt ‘09, Chair/Instructor, Public Health & Human Performance
Blair Madore, Associate Professor, Mathematics
John Youngblood, Associate Professor, Interdisciplinary Studies
Academic dean representative
Allen Grant, Dean, School of Education and Professional Studies
Alumni representative
Peter Galloway ‘83, President-Elect, Alumni Association Board of Trustees
Professional/support staff representative
Lynn Durant, Administrative Assistant 2, Campus Life
College Foundation representative
Justin Sipher ‘92 & ‘99, Program Leader, MOR Associates
Student representative
Abby Rodriguez ‘24, Crane School of Music
Chancellor’s senior staff representative
Tanisha McKnight, Assistant Deputy General Counsel, SUNY System Administration
Chancellor’s liaison (Non-voting)
Zulaika Rodriguez, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Presidential Searches, Evaluations, and Onboarding
College liaison (Non-voting)
Nazely Kurkjian, Chief of Staff
To submit a nomination or an application for this position, email sunypotsdampotsdam@rpainc.org.
To learn more about the search, visit www.potsdam.edu/about/leadership/office-president/presidential-search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.