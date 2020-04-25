POTSDAM — Since its construction in 1955, SUNY Potsdam’s Merritt Hall has had an indoor pool and throughout the years, programs have been offered there, either by third-party groups or sponsored by the campus.
Now, not only is the pool closed, but both it and the building that houses it are slated to be removed from campus, leaving members of the Potsdam Recreation Committee and Town Board seeking the development of a new pool at Potsdam Central School.
The pool in Merritt Hall provided swim lessons, lifeguard training, community swim, and a training facility for the Potsdam Central Swim Team.
Both the Merritt Hall pool and the Maxcy Hall Athletic Complex are currently closed to the public, due to the statewide regulations prohibiting athletic facilities and gyms from being in operation due to the pandemic.
“Looking at the bigger picture, SUNY Potsdam is currently finalizing our campus Facilities Master Plan, which we do every 10 years, working with the State University Construction Fund,” SUNY Potsdam’s Associate Vice President for Communications Mindy Thompson told the Times. This planning process helps the school to identify the priorities for space utilization and put together timelines and requests for renovation and construction, she said.
“As part of this process, one of the draft recommendations that has been identified is not to renovate Merritt Hall, and instead to eventually close and remove the building,” Ms. Thompson said. “This draft recommendation was made after a lengthy analysis and in consultation with users, because the facility overall is underutilized, there are no pressing needs for the space, and it would be very costly to rehabilitate.”
While Ms. Thompson said it is recognized that any change such as this will be disappointing to those who have continued to utilize the space, given limited funding for capital projects, this is part of the university’s effort to “right size” the campus, to ensure construction funds are dedicated toward the highest priority projects and the school’s most pressing needs.
During the Town Board’s April 14 meeting, it passed a resolution that “strongly encourages” the Potsdam Central School District to include an indoor swimming pool in the planning of a future capital project.
There had been talks in the past of a pool being put in during stages of construction, board members said, and Councilwoman Sarah L. Lister said the talks that have come and gone throughout the years have reached a lull.
“There has been a lull in the talks in recent years and we’re trying to bring that conversation back to the forefront and this piece of legislation is a part of that,” Ms. Lister said. “Building the conversation up and just trying to get momentum behind it.”
Potsdam Central School Supervisor Joann Chambers said the school was several years away from a capital project but no work has been started on it yet.
“We haven’t begun planning for the capital project yet,” Mrs. Chambers said. “So I can’t begin to say what the school will want to do or what will be recommended by the architect, we haven’t started that process yet.”
Village Board Trustee and new Recreation Committee member Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said as a village resident, taxpayer, parent and (new) member of the Recreation Committee, she would vote in favor of a Potsdam Central School capital project which included an indoor pool facility.
“I think investing in our community’s wellness pays great dividends down the line for everyone, both in terms of health and happiness,” she said. “I especially am supportive of facilities, resources and programs that are accessible to people from all backgrounds, ages and abilities. So I would support the school adding such a facility, regardless of what happens with the Merritt Hall pool.”
That said, Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke added she would have to wait to see the final wording of any resolution to come before the Village Board.
