POTSDAM — State police have identified the woman who died in a shooting Friday evening as Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Patterson, Putnam County. Ms. Howell was a music education student at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
State police issued an update on the shooting Saturday morning, saying an investigation is ongoing but that it appears to be an isolated incident.
At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, the Potsdam Village Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious woman on College Park Road, just behind the music school. They found her lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.
Ms. Howell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m., St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood confirmed Friday night.
Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke, SUNY Potsdam’s director of public relations, said Ms. Howell, a senior, had made the honors list nearly every semester.
“She was just a star student,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
The school’s focus now, she said, is on providing support to students and faculty members, as well as loved ones and relatives of Ms. Howell. The school is starting to organize drop-in counseling and hoping to schedule a vigil in consultation with law enforcement.
“This is just a tragedy,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. “We are deeply grateful to all of the law enforcement agencies that are working so hard on this case.”
The university designated the Hosmer Gallery in the lobby of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at Crane as a memorial space for members of the campus community. All are welcome to leave flowers or items in Ms. Howell’s memory and to sign a memorial placard in her honor.
“Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra,” Philip T. Neisser, head of SUNY Potsdam, wrote to the campus community Saturday. “She was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her. Together, we — as one united campus community — honor her life and mourn her loss.”
“We are thinking of her, of her family, her friends, her classmates, and her loved ones in their grief,” he said. “To lose such a promising student, and under these circumstances, is not only sad; it is shocking.”
There was an order from police to shelter in place Friday, but that has since been lifted. Classes will be canceled Monday. Police are still searching for the person involved in the shooting, who remains at large, an emergency notification stated Saturday.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said Saturday evening that he wanted to thank state police, Potsdam police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“I know they are working very hard to find this individual,” Mr. Thompson said. “We hope we can bring closure to this family very soon.”
In the meantime, he said officials are continuing to ask people in Potsdam and across the county to remain vigilant and if they see something, say something.
People are asked to contact police with any information that might be relevant or to report any suspicious activity, by calling 911, calling Potsdam Village Police at 315-265-2121 or SUNY Potsdam University Police at 315-267-2222.
State police are leading the investigation with assistance from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, county District Attorney’s Office, University Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Syracuse.com contributed to this report.
