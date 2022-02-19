POTSDAM — State police have identified the woman who died in a shooting Friday evening as Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Patterson, New York.
State police issued an update on the shooting Saturday morning, saying it’s still an ongoing investigation but that it appears to be an isolated incident.
At around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, the Potsdam Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious woman on College Park Road. They found her lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.
Ms. Howell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was pronounced dead around 7 p.m., St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood confirmed.
Ms. Howell was a senior at SUNY Potsdam studying music education. Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke, director of public relations at SUNY, said Ms. Howell had made the honors list basically every semester. “She was just a star student,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
The school’s focus now, she said, is on providing support to students and faculty members, as well as loved-ones and relatives to Ms. Howell. The school is starting to organize drop-in counseling this weekend and hoping to schedule a vigil in consultation with law enforcement.
“This is just a tragedy,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. “We are deeply grateful to all of the law enforcement agencies that are working so hard on this case.”
There was an order from police to shelter in place, but that has since been lifted. Classes will be canceled on Monday, Feb. 21. Police are still actively searching for the suspect, who remains at large, an emergency notification stated on Saturday. People are still asked to contact the police with any information that might be relevant or to report any suspicious activity, by calling 911, calling Potsdam Village Police at 315-265-2121 or University Police at 315-267-2222.
State police are leading the investigation at the request of Potsdam police. They are being assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, county District Attorney’s Office, university police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
