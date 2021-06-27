SUNY Potsdam names area students to Dean’s List
POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 221 students who excelled academically in the Spring 2021 semester to the College’s Dean’s List.
The students included:
Marissa Bigelow of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Emily Bracy of Madrid, whose major is Psychology
Hanna Ceresoli of Hammond, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Jenneca Cook of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology
Madison Cox of Massena, whose major is Creative Writing (Bachelor of Fine Arts)
Morgan Deragon of Massena, whose major is Psychology
Shannon Donnelly of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Nazzarena Easton of Gouverneur, whose major is Speech Communication
Camryn Ellis of Massena, whose major is Psychology
Rhonda Fanning of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Cheyenne Guest of Colton, whose major is History
William Jadlos of Potsdam, whose major is Politics
Koby Jordan of Lisbon, whose major is Psychology
Jacob LaValley of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science
Gary Ladouceur of Ogdensburg, whose major is Geology
Leigha Laparr of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Tori Laparr of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Mathis LeBlanc of Massena, whose major is Business Administration
Novaleigh LeGrow of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science
Braydon LeVac of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Eliza Martin of Heuvelton, whose major is Psychology
Connor McGinnis of Norwood, whose major is History
Madison McLean of Norwood, whose major is Physics
Amanda Morris of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Keenan O’Gorman of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Cheyenne Planty of Madrid, whose major is Sociology
Kristi Pruitt of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing
Preston Santimaw of Canton, whose major is Environmental Studies
Laura Schappert of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Victoria Scott of Heuvelton, whose major is Sociology
Andrew Sior of Madrid, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Emma Thomas of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Jordan Tishberg of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Skyler Trumble of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies
Rachel Vachev of Richville, whose major is Psychology
Alexis VanPatten of Waddington, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Cheyenne White of Canton, whose major is Geology
Ethen White of Russell, whose major is Business Administration
Kassondra Whoston of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science
Cael Woodcock of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
