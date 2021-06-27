Minerva, the Greek Goddess of Wisdom, looks over spring blooms on the SUNY Potsdam campus. Photo provided

SUNY Potsdam names area students to Dean’s List

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 221 students who excelled academically in the Spring 2021 semester to the College’s Dean’s List.

The students included:

Marissa Bigelow of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Emily Bracy of Madrid, whose major is Psychology

Hanna Ceresoli of Hammond, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Jenneca Cook of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology

Madison Cox of Massena, whose major is Creative Writing (Bachelor of Fine Arts)

Morgan Deragon of Massena, whose major is Psychology

Shannon Donnelly of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Nazzarena Easton of Gouverneur, whose major is Speech Communication

Camryn Ellis of Massena, whose major is Psychology

Rhonda Fanning of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Cheyenne Guest of Colton, whose major is History

William Jadlos of Potsdam, whose major is Politics

Koby Jordan of Lisbon, whose major is Psychology

Jacob LaValley of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science

Gary Ladouceur of Ogdensburg, whose major is Geology

Leigha Laparr of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Tori Laparr of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Mathis LeBlanc of Massena, whose major is Business Administration

Novaleigh LeGrow of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science

Braydon LeVac of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Eliza Martin of Heuvelton, whose major is Psychology

Connor McGinnis of Norwood, whose major is History

Madison McLean of Norwood, whose major is Physics

Amanda Morris of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Keenan O’Gorman of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Cheyenne Planty of Madrid, whose major is Sociology

Kristi Pruitt of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing

Preston Santimaw of Canton, whose major is Environmental Studies

Laura Schappert of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Victoria Scott of Heuvelton, whose major is Sociology

Andrew Sior of Madrid, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Emma Thomas of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Jordan Tishberg of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Skyler Trumble of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies

Rachel Vachev of Richville, whose major is Psychology

Alexis VanPatten of Waddington, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Cheyenne White of Canton, whose major is Geology

Ethen White of Russell, whose major is Business Administration

Kassondra Whoston of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science

Cael Woodcock of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

