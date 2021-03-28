POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam has named Patrick Quinn as the College’s new vice president for enrollment management, following a nationwide search.
“I was drawn to SUNY Potsdam because I am impressed with its commitment to community, diversity and inclusion. As a regional public institution, in an area rich in natural beauty, it is a great place for students to explore many opportunities, both on and off campus,” Quinn said in a prepared statement from the college.
Quinn holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in school counseling from St. John’s University. His extensive experience in enrollment management includes leadership roles at both public and private higher education institutions. He comes to Potsdam following a series of interim positions leading enrollment management at five different institutions, including Marlboro College, Bloomfield College, the University of Bridgeport, Hilbert College and most recently, Bay State College. Prior to that, Quinn served as vice president for enrollment management at Cazenovia College and Hilbert College; dean of enrollment management and student affairs at Pratt-Munson-Williams-Proctor College of Art and Design, and served for 12 years as the vice president for undergraduate admissions at Utica College. He started his career with admissions director and dean roles at the College of Aeronautics, Adelphi University, Western Connecticut State University and the University of New Haven, and has also held private admissions consulting roles.
“Patrick brings more than 35 years of experience in higher education to this leadership role at SUNY Potsdam. His extensive experience, including in a variety of strategies to attract and retain prospective students, will serve Potsdam well as we finalize and implement our strategic enrollment management plan. We look forward to welcoming him to our campus community,” said President Kristin G. Esterberg.
To learn more about admissions at SUNY Potsdam, visit www.potsdam.edu/admissions.
