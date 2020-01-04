Local students named to President’s List
Buy Now

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 946 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2019 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

Local students included:

Emily Allen of Massena, whose major is Music Education

Marie Amell of Potsdam, whose major is Art Studio

Breanna Anderson of Winthrop, whose major is Biochemistry

Rainar Anderson of Potsdam, whose major is Music Business

Aaron Armstrong of Lisbon, whose major is Business Administration

Kirsten Arquiett of Winthrop, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Makayla Bacon of Edwards, whose major is Chemistry

Joshua Barkley of Madrid, whose major is Music Business

Ashley Barr of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Janet Beaudin of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Brooke Beaudoin of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Josephine Beck of North Lawrence, whose major is Music Education

Jacob Bentz of Potsdam, whose major is Physics

Emiley Berger of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Lin Bergmeier-Esterberg of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health

Kellen Bertrand of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology

Alexis Bessette of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Marissa Bigelow of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

John Bittner of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Cassandra Bolesh of Ogdensburg, whose major is Community Health

Lacey Bosjolie of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Luke Boyle of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Emily Bracy of Madrid, whose major is Psychology

Alexandra Brown of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Tabitha Brown of Heuvelton, whose major is History

Shanley Burke of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Chase Cameron of Massena, whose major is Archaeological Studies

Theo Cannamela of Potsdam, whose major is Chemistry

Alexandra Caringi of Norwood, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Michael Carlisle of Nicholville, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Melinda Carr of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Genevieve Carriere Fuller of Colton, whose major is Business Administration

Kassaundra Carron of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Hanna Ceresoli of Hammond, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Anneke Chudzinski of Norwood, whose major is Anthropology

Gabriella Cicchinelli of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Music Education

Rachael Clements of Potsdam, whose major is Theatre

Olivia Cole-Berry of Canton, whose major is Arts Management

Olivia Collins of Parishville, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Meghan Conklin of Canton, whose major is Community Health

Jenneca Cook of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology

Jamie Cox of Ogdensburg, whose major is Music Education

Madison Cox of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing

Kristy Coyle of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Brandi Delosh of Norwood, whose major is Psychology

Desiree Deon of West Stockholm, whose major is Philosophy

Kylee Deon of Norwood, whose major is Sociology

Anna Dickinson of Norwood, whose major is Exercise Science

Cody Dollinger of Rensselaer Falls, whose major is History

Claire Donaldson of Lisbon, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Taner DuFault of Potsdam, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Sierra Dwinell of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Levi Edwards of Canton, whose major is Mathematics

Ryan Ellingsworth of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education

Hailey Ellis of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Lindsay Farnsworth of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

James Farrell of Winthrop, whose major is Psychology

Grace Favreau of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Keely Fetterley of Brasher Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Jenna Fiacco of Norwood, whose major is Politics

Christine Fountain of Canton, whose major is Business Administration

Macy Fraser of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Mathematics

Zayne Frysinger of Rensselaer Falls, whose major is History

Ryleigh Gaige of Hammond, whose major is Business Administration

Leanne Gardner of North Lawrence, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Haven Gotham of Edwards, whose major is Music Education

Megan Grady of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Desirae Graveline of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology

Morgan Gregg of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Cheyenne Guest of Colton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Brianna Hammond of Waddington, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Tyler Hammond of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science

Rebecca Hasenauer of Norfolk, whose major is Visual Arts BFA

Elise Hejna of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Tara Hennessy of Colton, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Saira Herrera of Canton, whose major is Computer Science

Anisa Hotaling of Harrisville, whose major is Biology

Sarahanne Jackson of Canton, whose major is Biology

Gabrielle Johnson of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Marissa Johnston of Madrid, whose major is Psychology

Joshua Kaplan of Massena, whose major is Biology

Adam Kelley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration

Seantaie Kelley of Massena, whose major is Sociology

Alexander Kodama of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Makenzie LaBrake of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Anna Ladouceur of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication

Amy Lafferty of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Mathis LeBlanc of Massena, whose major is Business Administration

Mary Lobdell of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Zoe Loveless of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Theatre

Troy Lucas of Hermon, whose major is Biology

Morgan Macaulay of Brier Hill, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Samantha Mace of Canton, whose major is Business Administration

Alexa Mani of Potsdam, whose major is Music Business

Diamond Marshall of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Emily Martin of De Peyster, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Jordan Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Kerry Mayette of Madrid, whose major is Speech Communication

Cortney McDonald of Norwood, whose major is Community Health

Chase McLaughlin of Canton, whose major is Music Business

Colin Michaud of Massena, whose major is Business Administration

Nabrika Miner of Nicholville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Ethan Mitchell of Potsdam, whose major is English and Creative Writing

Emily Morse of Gouverneur, whose major is Computer Science

Kaitlin Murphy-Prashaw of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Samantha Newtown of Helena, whose major is Psychology

Bridget Owney of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Emily Pelkey of Madrid, whose major is Psychology

Tiffany Powell of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Vanessa Prashaw of Norwood, whose major is Psychology

Jonnileigh Price of Massena, whose major is English and Creative Writing

Molly Proper of Massena, whose major is Psychology

Kristi Pruitt of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing

Makiah Ramsdell of Winthrop, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Mercede Reome of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration

Spencer Reuss of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Exercise Science

Desirae Roberts of Harrisville, whose major is Mathematics

Gabe Roberts of Winthrop, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Gabriel Roberts of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Zaine Roberts of North Lawrence, whose major is Psychology

Shelby Ross of Ogdensburg, whose major is Mathematics

Cindy Rozo of Gouverneur, whose major is Spanish

Gina Seward of Massena, whose major is Music Education

Jenna Sharrow of Ogdensburg, whose major is Speech Communication

Alyssia Simons of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Rory Sixberry of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Emilee Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Gideon Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Chemistry

Gabriela Soto of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Nicholas Southworth of Massena, whose major is Computer Science

Christopher Stannard of Gouverneur, whose major is Computer Science

Kendyll Stevenson of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Ashley Stowell of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Fallyn Strawder of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology

Caitlyn Sullivan of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Makayla Szarka of Massena, whose major is Art Studio

Keegan Thompson of Oswego, whose major is Music Education

Jordan Tishberg of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Courtney Trudeau of Edwards, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Allen VanAtter of Potsdam, whose major is Anthropology

Joshua VanName of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Emily Vierno of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science

Allison Vitale of Parishville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Danielle Warren of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Melody Webster of Gouverneur, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Michael Weirich of Potsdam, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics

Darius White of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing

Maria Wisniewski of Canton, whose major is Psychology

Kaylee Wood of Newton Falls, whose major is Exercise Science

Catherine Yablonski of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Paul Yawson of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science

Tyler Young of Massena, whose major is Business Administration

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.