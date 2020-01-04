POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 946 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2019 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
Local students included:
Emily Allen of Massena, whose major is Music Education
Marie Amell of Potsdam, whose major is Art Studio
Breanna Anderson of Winthrop, whose major is Biochemistry
Rainar Anderson of Potsdam, whose major is Music Business
Aaron Armstrong of Lisbon, whose major is Business Administration
Kirsten Arquiett of Winthrop, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Makayla Bacon of Edwards, whose major is Chemistry
Joshua Barkley of Madrid, whose major is Music Business
Ashley Barr of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Janet Beaudin of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Brooke Beaudoin of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Josephine Beck of North Lawrence, whose major is Music Education
Jacob Bentz of Potsdam, whose major is Physics
Emiley Berger of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Lin Bergmeier-Esterberg of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health
Kellen Bertrand of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology
Alexis Bessette of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Marissa Bigelow of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
John Bittner of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Cassandra Bolesh of Ogdensburg, whose major is Community Health
Lacey Bosjolie of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Luke Boyle of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Emily Bracy of Madrid, whose major is Psychology
Alexandra Brown of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Tabitha Brown of Heuvelton, whose major is History
Shanley Burke of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Chase Cameron of Massena, whose major is Archaeological Studies
Theo Cannamela of Potsdam, whose major is Chemistry
Alexandra Caringi of Norwood, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Michael Carlisle of Nicholville, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Melinda Carr of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Genevieve Carriere Fuller of Colton, whose major is Business Administration
Kassaundra Carron of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Hanna Ceresoli of Hammond, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Anneke Chudzinski of Norwood, whose major is Anthropology
Gabriella Cicchinelli of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Music Education
Rachael Clements of Potsdam, whose major is Theatre
Olivia Cole-Berry of Canton, whose major is Arts Management
Olivia Collins of Parishville, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Meghan Conklin of Canton, whose major is Community Health
Jenneca Cook of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology
Jamie Cox of Ogdensburg, whose major is Music Education
Madison Cox of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing
Kristy Coyle of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Brandi Delosh of Norwood, whose major is Psychology
Desiree Deon of West Stockholm, whose major is Philosophy
Kylee Deon of Norwood, whose major is Sociology
Anna Dickinson of Norwood, whose major is Exercise Science
Cody Dollinger of Rensselaer Falls, whose major is History
Claire Donaldson of Lisbon, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Taner DuFault of Potsdam, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
Sierra Dwinell of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Levi Edwards of Canton, whose major is Mathematics
Ryan Ellingsworth of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education
Hailey Ellis of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Lindsay Farnsworth of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
James Farrell of Winthrop, whose major is Psychology
Grace Favreau of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Keely Fetterley of Brasher Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Jenna Fiacco of Norwood, whose major is Politics
Christine Fountain of Canton, whose major is Business Administration
Macy Fraser of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Mathematics
Zayne Frysinger of Rensselaer Falls, whose major is History
Ryleigh Gaige of Hammond, whose major is Business Administration
Leanne Gardner of North Lawrence, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Haven Gotham of Edwards, whose major is Music Education
Megan Grady of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Desirae Graveline of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology
Morgan Gregg of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Cheyenne Guest of Colton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Brianna Hammond of Waddington, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Tyler Hammond of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science
Rebecca Hasenauer of Norfolk, whose major is Visual Arts BFA
Elise Hejna of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Tara Hennessy of Colton, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
Saira Herrera of Canton, whose major is Computer Science
Anisa Hotaling of Harrisville, whose major is Biology
Sarahanne Jackson of Canton, whose major is Biology
Gabrielle Johnson of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Marissa Johnston of Madrid, whose major is Psychology
Joshua Kaplan of Massena, whose major is Biology
Adam Kelley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration
Seantaie Kelley of Massena, whose major is Sociology
Alexander Kodama of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Makenzie LaBrake of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Anna Ladouceur of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication
Amy Lafferty of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Mathis LeBlanc of Massena, whose major is Business Administration
Mary Lobdell of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Zoe Loveless of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Theatre
Troy Lucas of Hermon, whose major is Biology
Morgan Macaulay of Brier Hill, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Samantha Mace of Canton, whose major is Business Administration
Alexa Mani of Potsdam, whose major is Music Business
Diamond Marshall of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Emily Martin of De Peyster, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Jordan Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Kerry Mayette of Madrid, whose major is Speech Communication
Cortney McDonald of Norwood, whose major is Community Health
Chase McLaughlin of Canton, whose major is Music Business
Colin Michaud of Massena, whose major is Business Administration
Nabrika Miner of Nicholville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Ethan Mitchell of Potsdam, whose major is English and Creative Writing
Emily Morse of Gouverneur, whose major is Computer Science
Kaitlin Murphy-Prashaw of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Samantha Newtown of Helena, whose major is Psychology
Bridget Owney of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Emily Pelkey of Madrid, whose major is Psychology
Tiffany Powell of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Vanessa Prashaw of Norwood, whose major is Psychology
Jonnileigh Price of Massena, whose major is English and Creative Writing
Molly Proper of Massena, whose major is Psychology
Kristi Pruitt of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing
Makiah Ramsdell of Winthrop, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Mercede Reome of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration
Spencer Reuss of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Exercise Science
Desirae Roberts of Harrisville, whose major is Mathematics
Gabe Roberts of Winthrop, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Gabriel Roberts of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Zaine Roberts of North Lawrence, whose major is Psychology
Shelby Ross of Ogdensburg, whose major is Mathematics
Cindy Rozo of Gouverneur, whose major is Spanish
Gina Seward of Massena, whose major is Music Education
Jenna Sharrow of Ogdensburg, whose major is Speech Communication
Alyssia Simons of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Rory Sixberry of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Emilee Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Gideon Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Chemistry
Gabriela Soto of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Nicholas Southworth of Massena, whose major is Computer Science
Christopher Stannard of Gouverneur, whose major is Computer Science
Kendyll Stevenson of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Ashley Stowell of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Fallyn Strawder of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology
Caitlyn Sullivan of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Makayla Szarka of Massena, whose major is Art Studio
Keegan Thompson of Oswego, whose major is Music Education
Jordan Tishberg of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Courtney Trudeau of Edwards, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Allen VanAtter of Potsdam, whose major is Anthropology
Joshua VanName of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Emily Vierno of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science
Allison Vitale of Parishville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Danielle Warren of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Melody Webster of Gouverneur, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Michael Weirich of Potsdam, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics
Darius White of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing
Maria Wisniewski of Canton, whose major is Psychology
Kaylee Wood of Newton Falls, whose major is Exercise Science
Catherine Yablonski of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Paul Yawson of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science
Tyler Young of Massena, whose major is Business Administration
To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
