POTSDAM — Many young people face a choice when considering their futures: College or military? Thanks to a new partnership between SUNY Potsdam and the New York National Guard, they can do both.
A new National Guard guaranteed admission program at SUNY Potsdam is the first of its kind in the State University of New York, and only the second in the state. The initiative allows participants to serve their nation and advance their studies at the same time -- with substantial financial aid benefits and campus support to help them succeed.
“SUNY Potsdam knows firsthand that when our community, state and nation have needed our New York National Guard, the Guard has answered every call. We are eager to join forces with the New York National Guard to create this tremendous opportunity for graduating seniors. This is a first-ever SUNY program that offers all the best New York has to offer -- a world class military organization and an unparalleled education right here in Northern New York,” said Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser ‘79.
The new admission pathway offers substantial flexibility for students and soldiers, allowing them guaranteed admission, free tuition and on-campus housing, with no limits on their undergraduate course of study.
“Education is important to the 16,000 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard. It is always good news when colleges and universities help our Soldiers and Airmen further their educations,” said Col. Richard Goldenberg, the spokesperson for the New York National Guard.
Through the new program, students/soldiers can enlist in the New York National Guard (Army or Air Force), and be guaranteed admission to SUNY Potsdam, following completion of their initial entry training. They will receive individual advising and support, priority class registration and other benefits for military affiliated students, like free parking, free campus printing and use of the dedicated Military/Veterans Lounge.
They’ll also be able to substantially reduce the cost of attendance, thanks to generous benefits, including free tuition and additional GI Bill benefits of up to $385 per month for signing a six-year National Guard contract. The Guard offers signing bonuses of up to $20,000 for critical career fields. Participants may also choose to cross-register to complete the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program through neighboring Clarkson University, to receive an additional $420 per month and put themselves on a career path to become an officer.
“We recognize and appreciate the conversations happening at kitchen tables across our state, where discussions are about choosing between military service or a college education. We want to earn a spot in that conversation by providing the option of ‘both.’ Join the Guard, and when qualified, get a guaranteed acceptance to SUNY Potsdam,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jeffrey Gerrish, the College’s coordinator for military, veteran and adult learners.
In order to take part, students can simply complete the SUNY Application or Common Application, providing their high school transcript(s), a letter of recommendation, a personal essay, and their National Guard enlistment contract. The minimum high school grade point average for consideration is 2.5 or 79. No standardized test scores are required.
SUNY Potsdam is proud to be designated a 2022-23 Military Friendly School, and to be highly ranked on the Best Colleges for Veterans list from U.S. News & World Report. There are more than 100 active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members, veterans and their family members currently enrolled as undergraduate and graduate students at SUNY Potsdam, either on the Potsdam main campus or in the College’s programs offered at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, N.Y., in close proximity to Fort Drum.
To learn more about how SUNY Potsdam supports members of the military, veterans and their families, visit www.potsdam.edu/military.
