SUNY Potsdam notes local students on President’s List
POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 967 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2021 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The students included:
Seth Adams of Norfolk, whose major is Speech Communication
Christopher Alexander of St Regis Falls, whose major is Biology
Shelbie Alguire of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology
Breanne Allen of Massena, whose major is Women’s and Gender Studies
Emily Allen of Massena, whose major is Music Education
Marie Amell of Potsdam, whose major is Art Studio
Rainar Anderson of Potsdam, whose major is Music Business
Sierra Ashley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration
Natalie Ayers of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Brandi Barkley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Speech Communication
Josh Barkley of Madrid, whose major is Music Business
Emily Basford of Heuvelton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Brandon Beattie of Norwood, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics
Josephine Beck of North Lawrence, whose major is Music Education
Kellen Bertrand of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology
Ellie Bienz of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Jessi Blackmer of Potsdam, whose major is Mathematics
Anah Bogdan of Massena, whose major is Mathematics
Cassandra Bolesh of Ogdensburg, whose major is Community Health
Lacey Bosjolie of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Luke Boyle of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Xavier Bressett of Potsdam, whose major is History
Madison Brown of Massena, whose major is Art Studio
Elijah Bulriss of Canton, whose major is Literature/Writing
Jacqueline Butler of Norwood, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Kati Caldwell of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Chase Cameron of Massena, whose major is Archaeological Studies
Breanna Cardinal of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Michael Carlisle of Nicholville, whose major is Politics
Jonathan Carls of Canton, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Rhianna Chapin of Brier Hill, whose major is Psychology
Gabriella Cicchinelli of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Music Performance
Olivia Cole-Berry of Canton, whose major is Arts Management
Carissa Collett of Ogdensburg, whose major is Environmental Studies
Ameen Conrad of Potsdam, whose major is International Studies
Kristy Coyle of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health
Elizabeth Criscitello of Potsdam, whose major is English Writing
Alyson Crosby of Brier Hill, whose major is Speech Communication
Tristen Cruikshank of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology
Jesse Cunningham of Canton, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
Jolie Cutwa of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Abbigail Dent of Canton, whose major is Psychology
Elizabeth Deschaine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Claire Donaldson of Lisbon, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Abigail Duquette of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration
Cheyenne Earlywine of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology
Hailey Ellis of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Dion Espinoza Perez of Canton, whose major is Biology
Sara Evans of Lisbon, whose major is Business Administration
Grace Favreau of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Jacob Fisher of Potsdam, whose major is Mathematics
Mekayla Fountaine of Massena, whose major is Music Education
Dani Fregoe of Massena, whose major is Anthropology
Megan Fregoe of Massena, whose major is Theatre
Ryleigh Gaige of Hammond, whose major is Business Administration
James Gardner of N Lawrence, whose major is Exercise Science
Haven Gotham of Edwards, whose major is Music Education
Desirae Graveline of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology
Hannah Greco of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Ren Guiles of Carthage, whose major is Psychology
Brianna Hammond of Waddington, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Tyler Hammond of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science
Lucas Hanss of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Environmental Studies
Clara Hartson of St Regis Fls, whose major is History
Brooke Hayes of Parishville, whose major is Community Health
Kylie Helvie of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Saira Herrera of Canton, whose major is Computer Science
Meghan Hickman of St Regis Falls, whose major is History
Ahmed Hmyene of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Payton Horton of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Briana Humphrey of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Nathan Hunter of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Sarahanne Jackson of Canton, whose major is Biology
Kayla Jacques of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education
Emily Jarvis of Norwood, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Donald Johnson of Potsdam, whose major is Physics
MeSean Johnson of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Marissa Johnston of Madrid, whose major is Psychology
Sici Kahrs of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio
Marissa Kelley of Winthrop, whose major is Literature/Writing
Reagan Kelly of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Phillip Kramer of Harrisville, whose major is History
Samuel Kramer of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry
Jeremy LaClaire of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science
Hannah Laneuville of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing
Joey Lashomb of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education
Diamond Laurin of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Deven Leggett of North Lawrence, whose major is Biology
Julia Lemieux of Ogdensburg, whose major is History
Robin Love of Massena, whose major is Sociology
Karlee Lucey of St Regis Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Jennifer Lynch of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Morgan Mace of Oswego, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Taylor Mack of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Madeleine Mailhot of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies
Noah Manning of Massena, whose major is Psychology
Daniel Mariano of Massena, whose major is Politics
Joseph Maroney of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Brittany Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Emily Martin of De Peyster, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Makenzie Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Speech Communication
Riley Martire of Hammond, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Cortney McDonald of Norwood, whose major is Community Health
Cyera McNamara of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Jedidiah Mead of Potsdam, whose major is History
Raymond Monette of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry
Hailey Morey of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Jared Morse of Richville, whose major is Chemistry
Shane Murphy of North Lawrence, whose major is Literature/Writing
Shea-Marie Mussaw of Gouverneur, whose major is Psychology
Jayden Noriega of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science
Nolan O’Donnell of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exercise Science
Jamie Orlando of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Kayleigh Orr of Gouverneur, whose major is Psychology
Bridget Owney of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Kristen Parker of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science
Peter Pease of Hammond, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Kailey Peets of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Shelby Perkins of Massena, whose major is Sociology
Rileigh Planty of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology
Maryjane Plastino of Potsdam, whose major is Creative Writing (Bachelor of Fine Arts)
Vanessa Prashaw of Norwood, whose major is Psychology
Molly Proper of Massena, whose major is Psychology
Alexandrea Quinn of Potsdam, whose major is History
Indaira Quintana of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Julia Reiter of Norwood, whose major is Business Administration
Hannah Richardson of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration
Isaiah Rivera of Wanakena, whose major is Mathematics
Gabe Roberts of Canton, whose major is Archaeological Studies
Kerrigan Rondeau of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Shelby Ross of Ogdensburg, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics
Olivia Rubin of Madrid, whose major is Psychology
Kate Rushlo of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology
Nicolas Ryan of Colton, whose major is Literature/Writing
Charlie Sarkioglu of Canton, whose major is Archaeological Studies
Felicity Sarsfield of Brasher Falls, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
Joseph Schirmer of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology
Emma Segnini of Potsdam, whose major is Music Performance
Abigale Shampine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Kaitlyn Sibley of Heuvelton, whose major is Exercise Science
Alyssia Simons of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Merrick Sinclair of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication
Rory Sixberry of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Emilee Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Gideon Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Chemistry
Nicholas Southworth of Massena, whose major is Computer Science
Elizabeth St Andrews of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Christopher Stannard of Gouverneur, whose major is Computer Science
Kayla Stevens of Massena, whose major is Biology
Sarah Stone of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Ashley Stowell of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Fallyn Strawder of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology
Caitlyn Sullivan of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Trenton Sullivan of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Makayla Szarka of Massena, whose major is Speech Communication
Makenna Taillon of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Reanna Taylor of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Hunter Thomas-Peters of Edwards, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Abbie Thompson of Lisbon, whose major is Biology
Allen VanAtter of Potsdam, whose major is Anthropology
Jake VanHouse of Waddington, whose major is Biology
Emily Vierno of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science
Meghan Vollmer of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology
Ashley Walter of Potsdam, whose major is English Writing
Cassidy Weaver of Chase Mills, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Melody Webster of Gouverneur, whose major is Art Studio
Allexa Weeks of Ogdensburg, whose major is Physics
Jennifer Wells of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Michael Wells of Madrid, whose major is Biology
Tanner Wilson of Colton, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics
Maria Wisniewski of Canton, whose major is Psychology
Kaylee Wood of Newton Falls, whose major is Exercise Science
Catie Yablonski of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
