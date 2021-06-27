SUNY Potsdam notes local students on President’s List

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 967 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2021 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

The students included:

Seth Adams of Norfolk, whose major is Speech Communication

Christopher Alexander of St Regis Falls, whose major is Biology

Shelbie Alguire of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology

Breanne Allen of Massena, whose major is Women’s and Gender Studies

Emily Allen of Massena, whose major is Music Education

Marie Amell of Potsdam, whose major is Art Studio

Rainar Anderson of Potsdam, whose major is Music Business

Sierra Ashley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration

Natalie Ayers of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Brandi Barkley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Speech Communication

Josh Barkley of Madrid, whose major is Music Business

Emily Basford of Heuvelton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Brandon Beattie of Norwood, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics

Josephine Beck of North Lawrence, whose major is Music Education

Kellen Bertrand of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology

Ellie Bienz of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Jessi Blackmer of Potsdam, whose major is Mathematics

Anah Bogdan of Massena, whose major is Mathematics

Cassandra Bolesh of Ogdensburg, whose major is Community Health

Lacey Bosjolie of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Luke Boyle of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Xavier Bressett of Potsdam, whose major is History

Madison Brown of Massena, whose major is Art Studio

Elijah Bulriss of Canton, whose major is Literature/Writing

Jacqueline Butler of Norwood, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Kati Caldwell of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Chase Cameron of Massena, whose major is Archaeological Studies

Breanna Cardinal of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Michael Carlisle of Nicholville, whose major is Politics

Jonathan Carls of Canton, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Rhianna Chapin of Brier Hill, whose major is Psychology

Gabriella Cicchinelli of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Music Performance

Olivia Cole-Berry of Canton, whose major is Arts Management

Carissa Collett of Ogdensburg, whose major is Environmental Studies

Ameen Conrad of Potsdam, whose major is International Studies

Kristy Coyle of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health

Elizabeth Criscitello of Potsdam, whose major is English Writing

Alyson Crosby of Brier Hill, whose major is Speech Communication

Tristen Cruikshank of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology

Jesse Cunningham of Canton, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Jolie Cutwa of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Abbigail Dent of Canton, whose major is Psychology

Elizabeth Deschaine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Claire Donaldson of Lisbon, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Abigail Duquette of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration

Cheyenne Earlywine of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology

Hailey Ellis of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Dion Espinoza Perez of Canton, whose major is Biology

Sara Evans of Lisbon, whose major is Business Administration

Grace Favreau of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Jacob Fisher of Potsdam, whose major is Mathematics

Mekayla Fountaine of Massena, whose major is Music Education

Dani Fregoe of Massena, whose major is Anthropology

Megan Fregoe of Massena, whose major is Theatre

Ryleigh Gaige of Hammond, whose major is Business Administration

James Gardner of N Lawrence, whose major is Exercise Science

Haven Gotham of Edwards, whose major is Music Education

Desirae Graveline of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology

Hannah Greco of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Ren Guiles of Carthage, whose major is Psychology

Brianna Hammond of Waddington, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Tyler Hammond of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science

Lucas Hanss of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Environmental Studies

Clara Hartson of St Regis Fls, whose major is History

Brooke Hayes of Parishville, whose major is Community Health

Kylie Helvie of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Saira Herrera of Canton, whose major is Computer Science

Meghan Hickman of St Regis Falls, whose major is History

Ahmed Hmyene of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Payton Horton of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Briana Humphrey of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Nathan Hunter of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Sarahanne Jackson of Canton, whose major is Biology

Kayla Jacques of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education

Emily Jarvis of Norwood, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Donald Johnson of Potsdam, whose major is Physics

MeSean Johnson of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Marissa Johnston of Madrid, whose major is Psychology

Sici Kahrs of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio

Marissa Kelley of Winthrop, whose major is Literature/Writing

Reagan Kelly of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Phillip Kramer of Harrisville, whose major is History

Samuel Kramer of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry

Jeremy LaClaire of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science

Hannah Laneuville of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing

Joey Lashomb of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education

Diamond Laurin of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Deven Leggett of North Lawrence, whose major is Biology

Julia Lemieux of Ogdensburg, whose major is History

Robin Love of Massena, whose major is Sociology

Karlee Lucey of St Regis Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Jennifer Lynch of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Morgan Mace of Oswego, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Taylor Mack of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Madeleine Mailhot of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies

Noah Manning of Massena, whose major is Psychology

Daniel Mariano of Massena, whose major is Politics

Joseph Maroney of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Brittany Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Emily Martin of De Peyster, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Makenzie Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Speech Communication

Riley Martire of Hammond, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Cortney McDonald of Norwood, whose major is Community Health

Cyera McNamara of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Jedidiah Mead of Potsdam, whose major is History

Raymond Monette of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry

Hailey Morey of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Jared Morse of Richville, whose major is Chemistry

Shane Murphy of North Lawrence, whose major is Literature/Writing

Shea-Marie Mussaw of Gouverneur, whose major is Psychology

Jayden Noriega of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science

Nolan O’Donnell of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exercise Science

Jamie Orlando of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Kayleigh Orr of Gouverneur, whose major is Psychology

Bridget Owney of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Kristen Parker of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science

Peter Pease of Hammond, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Kailey Peets of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Shelby Perkins of Massena, whose major is Sociology

Rileigh Planty of Ogdensburg, whose major is Biology

Maryjane Plastino of Potsdam, whose major is Creative Writing (Bachelor of Fine Arts)

Vanessa Prashaw of Norwood, whose major is Psychology

Molly Proper of Massena, whose major is Psychology

Alexandrea Quinn of Potsdam, whose major is History

Indaira Quintana of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Julia Reiter of Norwood, whose major is Business Administration

Hannah Richardson of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration

Isaiah Rivera of Wanakena, whose major is Mathematics

Gabe Roberts of Canton, whose major is Archaeological Studies

Kerrigan Rondeau of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Shelby Ross of Ogdensburg, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics

Olivia Rubin of Madrid, whose major is Psychology

Kate Rushlo of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology

Nicolas Ryan of Colton, whose major is Literature/Writing

Charlie Sarkioglu of Canton, whose major is Archaeological Studies

Felicity Sarsfield of Brasher Falls, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Joseph Schirmer of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology

Emma Segnini of Potsdam, whose major is Music Performance

Abigale Shampine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Kaitlyn Sibley of Heuvelton, whose major is Exercise Science

Alyssia Simons of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Merrick Sinclair of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication

Rory Sixberry of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Emilee Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Gideon Smith of Potsdam, whose major is Chemistry

Nicholas Southworth of Massena, whose major is Computer Science

Elizabeth St Andrews of Canton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Christopher Stannard of Gouverneur, whose major is Computer Science

Kayla Stevens of Massena, whose major is Biology

Sarah Stone of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Ashley Stowell of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Fallyn Strawder of Gouverneur, whose major is Biology

Caitlyn Sullivan of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Trenton Sullivan of Harrisville, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Makayla Szarka of Massena, whose major is Speech Communication

Makenna Taillon of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Reanna Taylor of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Hunter Thomas-Peters of Edwards, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Abbie Thompson of Lisbon, whose major is Biology

Allen VanAtter of Potsdam, whose major is Anthropology

Jake VanHouse of Waddington, whose major is Biology

Emily Vierno of Massena, whose major is Exercise Science

Meghan Vollmer of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology

Ashley Walter of Potsdam, whose major is English Writing

Cassidy Weaver of Chase Mills, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Melody Webster of Gouverneur, whose major is Art Studio

Allexa Weeks of Ogdensburg, whose major is Physics

Jennifer Wells of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Michael Wells of Madrid, whose major is Biology

Tanner Wilson of Colton, whose major is BA/MA Mathematics

Maria Wisniewski of Canton, whose major is Psychology

Kaylee Wood of Newton Falls, whose major is Exercise Science

Catie Yablonski of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

