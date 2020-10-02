POTSDAM — As COVID-19 pushes a fundamental reset in how the global population thinks about working and getting an education, SUNY Potsdam has announced its first fully online degree program – the Master of Science in management.
The program has three tracks: organizational leadership, training and human capital development, and information technology - each branching from a foundation of core courses in management. The flexible program is structured around creating learning environments in which students, instructors and real-world clients interact to tackle complex problems and create practical meaning and understanding.
“The hallmark of the program is its diversity, bringing students from a wide range of personal, educational and professional backgrounds together into a common learning space,” said Department of Business Administration Chair Dr. Shalu Wunnava. “The faculty are excited to move these problem-solving activities into a fully online environment, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of how business is done in the 21st century.”
SUNY Potsdam is known for its 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio and tightknit atmosphere. The goal with the new online option for the management program is to translate that close learning experience to digital platforms as well. The option to take courses online provides a level of convenience and access that puts a graduate degree within reach for many students who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity.
In-person coursework will still be offered both at SUNY Potsdam and at the College’s Watertown Extension Center, based at Jefferson Community College. Many of those classes are offered on evenings and weekends, to fit into students’ busy schedules.
All management students benefit from core coursework in policy, ethics, data management, financial oversight, organizational development, leadership principles and research techniques. Students are also challenged to put their knowledge into practice, by tackling pressing issues for actual businesses and organizations, including through culminating professional projects.
“The MS management program is not just for business students, or those who want to manage a business, but rather, for anyone who wants to know how to bring people and resources together to efficiently and effectively reach a goal. This includes those with career aspirations in the military, government, non-profit organizations, higher education or entrepreneurs in any field,” said Dr. Anthony Betrus, a professor of business administration, who oversees the program.
The management program consists of 36 credits and takes two years for a full-time student to complete. Admission is on a rolling basis, and students can start in either the spring, fall or summer semesters. To find out more, visit http://potsdam.edu/management.
“In the last two years the program has experienced significant growth, not only from our SUNY Potsdam family, but also from staff and faculty from our Associated Colleges – Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton,” Wunnava said. “With the move to fully online, we expect the program to grow even further. Positioned as a ‘human-oriented’ program, it represents a very viable and affordable option for those interested in a career in management in variety of sectors.”
