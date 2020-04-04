CANTON — SUNY Potsdam Chief of Staff Nicole Conant met with St. Lawrence County officials Monday to update lawmakers on how the university is handling its current, on-campus student population of 85 and to answer questions and concerns.
Ms. Conant was invited to speak with county lawmakers during their Monday night Finance Committee over Zoom Technologies.
“It is understandable that people are scared. We know there are a lot of rumors floating and a lot of inaccurate information,” Ms. Conant said. “So when we quickly realized that this was becoming fast paced, President (Kristin G.) Esterberg charged what we are calling the Coronavirus Taskforce and also an academic subcommittee of that task force.”
The school also did an inventory of personal protective equipment supplies on campus which would be supplied to the county Emergency Services to be deployed to community organizations and is looking at using a 3-D printer to potentially make ventilator parts.
“So we are really invested in the community and really want to work together, Ms. Conant said. “We also raised our hands that if we get to a situation where St. Lawrence County is out of ICU beds that we can convert some of our residence halls into beds.”
The school has been following the daily COVID-19 briefings by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and has been abiding by the guidelines set by the state, including the move to distance learning and shutting down access to the college campus to students who don’t not qualify for hardship residency.
Ms. Conant said she knew the issue for the campus residence halls was a “hot topic” and run down of what has taken place there.
There had been 1,545 students living in our residence halls prior to the pandemic and the directive from the state had first been that the school could not evict students, but are now only allowed to have students who had a hardship, such as international students who couldn’t return to their native country, were homeless students or students who aged out of foster care, and students without the technology to complete their classes.
Academic tours for prospective students have also moved to an online format with virtual tours of the campus and the admissions deadlines have been moved so as not to negatively impact high school students, Ms. Conant said.
There were 220 students on campus during spring break but as of Monday night, SUNY Potsdam has 85 students who have been approved to remain on campus, most of whom never left over spring break.
“Of our 85 students, we have approximately 20 to 25 that left and came back from a high-risk area throughout New York State and testing has been offered to those students in order to be proactive,” Ms. Conant said.
Five of those students tested positive for COVID-19, four of which were asymptomatic, which she said was an anomaly, while the fifth had mild cold symptoms. The students are in their own bedrooms and bathrooms and food is being delivered to them and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being followed.
Additionally there was an updated housing agreement with students where if they violate any of the social distancing guidelines, they would be removed from campus and the campus is still under the supervision of University Police, residence hall directors and residence assistants.
The school is also working with Potsdam Village Police to monitor off-campus student activity and Ms. Conant said she was aware of reports that students off campus may have been having gatherings and they have been warned of the consequences of violating social distancing guidelines.
“Certainly we will investigate any other gatherings that put people at risk,” Ms. Conant said. “They are risking getting civil fines or college sanctions if they are violating the social gathering and other things under the New York State on Pause (rules).”
