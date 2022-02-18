POTSDAM — A fatal shooting Friday evening on Main Street in the village prompted SUNY Potsdam officials to issue a shelter in place order on campus.
One victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was later pronounced dead, St. Lawrence County coroner June Wood confirmed. The identity of the victim was not being released Friday night.
Potsdam Village Police received reports Friday night of shots fired near the SUNY Potsdam campus, which prompted the university to issue a shelter in place order.
The shots were reported near the campus of Potsdam, Director of Public Relations Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said.
University police, state police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s department and village of Potsdam police are responding to the situation. As of 8:15 p.m. Friday, the suspect was still at large.
Due to the close proximity to the campus, people on the campus were told to shelter in place and to report any suspicious activity.
Those with any information are asked to contact 911, village police at 315-265-2121, or university police at 315-267-2222.
