POTSDAM — Motivated SUNY Potsdam students interested in a legal career can now jump start their studies at the University at Buffalo School of Law while completing their undergraduate degree, under a new accelerated 3+3 Bachelor of Arts/Juris Doctor agreement between the two institutions.
The 3+3 program is open to all SUNY Potsdam students who have completed a minimum of 90 credits by their third year, including all general education undergraduate major requirements. SUNY Potsdam students who meet the admission requirements and are accepted to the University at Buffalo School of Law can then complete their final undergraduate requirements in their fourth year, while starting their studies at UB.
“We have always had a strong connection to SUNY Potsdam,” says UB School of Law Dean Aviva Abramovsky. “Many of Potsdam’s graduates have gone on to pursue their law degree at UB School of Law, and have been outstanding additions to our classrooms and our community. We are pleased to partner with a school that has provided us with so many future leaders in the legal profession, and we expect that this accelerated path to the profession will facilitate even more.”
While students from any major can take advantage, SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Politics worked to develop the agreement — as its bachelor’s degrees in political science and international studies, coupled with its popular pre-law minor, are a natural fit for the program.
“The pre-law program in the Department of Politics has helped to launch many successful legal careers for decades,” said department Chair Dr. Robert Hinckley. “Many Potsdam graduates attend top regional and national law schools. And they go on to excellent careers, including recent hires in the Bronx DA’s office and the St. Lawrence County Conflict Defenders Office.”
Typically, students need seven years to complete their undergraduate education and law degree, Hinckley said. The 3+3 program allows qualified SUNY Potsdam students to attend a top law program and save a year of undergraduate study and tuition.
“For incoming students, this 3+3 partnership with University at Buffalo School of Law is a great opportunity for politics students to put their future careers on the fast track,” said SUNY Potsdam Department of Politics Associate Professor Dr. Jack McGuire. “By studying three years at Potsdam and completing their senior year at UB Law, students are able to not just save money, but also shave a year off their studies. We have a clear program of study for students, so the guessing game of what to take and when has been eliminated. Last, the City of Buffalo is reinventing itself and is a fun place for students and young professionals.”
The SUNY Potsdam Department of Politics prepares students with a firm foundation for understanding political study in a historical, international and personal context, as well as skill in information gathering, analysis, research, critical thinking, conceptual comprehension, and written and verbal communication. Graduates of the department enter careers in law, government, foreign service, public policy, social action, teaching, business or some combination of these fields. To learn more, visit https://www.potsdam.edu/politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.