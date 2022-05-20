SUNY Potsdam production wins college theater festival award

POTSDAM — A SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance production has received national honors. The College’s mainstage production of David Jacobi’s satirical comedy, “Ready Steady Yeti Go” was recently honored with an excellence in ensemble performance award from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.
The SUNY Potsdam production was the only show from the Northeast region that was selected for this honor, and one of nine in the country to be recognized. The play was directed by Associate Professor Dr. Jay Pecora.
Previously, the production was one of four plays from across the Northeast that was chosen to be presented during the 2022 Kennedy Center American College Theater Region 1 Festival. Students and faculty filmed their production in its entirety at the Performing Arts Center to take part in the regional and national festivals.
The all-student cast starred:
Aysha Benjamin ‘22 of Brooklyn, N.Y. (as Carly)
Jemdryl De la Cruz Bueno ‘23 of New York City (as Barry)
Kameron Dailey ‘22 of Malone, N.Y. (as Gandry)
Elinor Greenway ‘21 of Piermont, N.Y. (as Katie)
Phil Valluzzi ‘22 of New Hampton, N.Y. (as Goon)
Started in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center’s founding chairman, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) is a national theater program involving 18,000 students from colleges and universities nationwide which has served as a catalyst in improving the quality of college theater in the United States. KCACTF honors excellence of overall production and offers student artists individual recognition through awards and scholarships in playwriting, acting, criticism, directing and design.
