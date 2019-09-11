POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam continues to climb in the rankings released by U.S. News & World Report each year. SUNY Potsdam has once again been named to the top tier of the best regional universities in the Northern United States in the “Best Colleges 2020” ratings.
SUNY Potsdam was tied at No. 66 on the Northern Regional Universities list, its highest placement ever in the 21 years that the College has been recognized in the U.S. News rankings.
In addition to its ranking in the Northern Regional Universities category, SUNY Potsdam was also recognized on the following U.S. News & World Report lists:
Top Public Universities, 17 (tie): This list rates colleges and universities that are operated and partially funded by state governments.
Best Value Schools, 59: This list considers colleges’ academic quality alongside the net cost of attendance for students receiving the average amount of need-based financial aid.
Top Performer on Social Mobility, 37 (tie): This list includes schools that enroll and graduate large proportions of disadvantaged students receiving federal Pell Grants.
Best Colleges for Veterans, 38 (tie): This list includes top-ranked institutions that are GI Bill-certified, which charge in-state tuition to all out-of-state veterans, and enroll at least 20 veterans and active service members.
Ethnic Diversity: This unranked list includes colleges with high rates of ethnic diversity, with higher proportions of minority students.
U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on assessment by peer institutions, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.
The news organization classifies regional universities as public and private colleges that provide a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs, but offer few, if any, doctoral programs. The regional universities that U.S. News & World Report examines are ranked against their peer group in four geographic regions -- the North, South, Midwest and West, and are rated as either top or second tier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.