POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam officials announced Tuesday that the college is recommending the elimination of 14 degree programs in an effort to close a $9 million budget deficit.
SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. and SUNY Postdam President Suzanne R. Smith made the announcement during a campus-wide address at the Sara M. Snell Music Theater at the Crane School of Music.
The school is facing a situation in which it has current revenues of $38 million versus expenses of $47 million. The deficit has grown from $2.4 million in 2013 to $4 million last year, and has now jumped to $9 million.
Degrees programs recommended to be eliminated include: art history; art management; biochemistry; two chemistry programs; dance; French; music performance; philosophy; physics; two public health programs; Spanish; and theatre.
Along with the elimination of the degree programs, which will impact about 6% of the student population, the college is considering closing Dunn Hall and Knowles South, East and West, according to the presentation.
The college’s enrollment has dropped from about 4,100 students in fall 2012 to just over 2,500 this fall.
This is a developing story and more information will be included as it becomes available.
