SUNY Potsdam’s Alpha Kappa Phi sorority donated Halloween goodie bags for the frontline staff at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
The young women didn’t have any tricks up their sleeves, but rather wanted to show their appreciation of the CPH healthcare workers with some treats.
