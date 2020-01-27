POTSDAM — Dr. Allen Grant, dean of SUNY Potsdam’s School of Education and Professional Studies, will open the Spring 2020 Disciplined Inquiry in Education Seminar Series, with a presentation at noon on Feb. 5.
Grant will discuss the I-LEARN model, a six-stage model for teaching and learning first developed by Dr. Delia Neuman at Drexel University. His presentation will explain the I-LEARN steps (Identify, Locate, Evaluate, Apply, Reflect, kNow) and review research conducted from Pre-K through undergraduate education, concluding with a question and answer session about implementation.
The Disciplined Inquiry in Education Seminar is sponsored by SUNY Potsdam’s School of Education and Professional Studies. Since its inception 13 years ago, the School has hosted more than 120 presentations as part of the annual series.
All seminar meetings will be offered on Wednesdays in the Rebecca V. Sheard Literacy Center balcony, from noon to 1 p.m. These events are free, and the public is welcome to attend.
The remaining sessions for the Spring 2020 Disciplined Inquiry in Education Seminar Series are:
Feb. 26: Mei Shen, “Self-Regulation Strategy Development: An Evidence-Based Program for Teaching Struggling Students to Write”
March 18: Sarah A. Solley and Sharlee Thomas, “Student-Led Discussions to Improve Teacher Preparation Programs: Why the edTPA Needs to be Thoughtfully Embedded into Instruction”
April 22: Jill R. Pearon, “To Biz, or Not to Biz: Should Higher Education Employ Business Practices?” (rescheduled from Fall 2019 series)
For the full descriptions of upcoming Disciplined Inquiry in Education events for the semester, visit potsdam.edu/academics/SOEPS/education/seminar.
