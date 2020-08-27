POTSDAM — The theme of games as an engine of academic inquiry and student success will open the 2020-21 Disciplined Inquiry in Education Seminar Series at SUNY Potsdam.
School of Arts and Sciences Dean Dr. Gretchen Galbraith will launch the series at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, via Zoom, with a presentation titled “Serious Play: Gamification as a Path to Deepened Engagement with Historical Thinking.” Galbraith will examine ways that games can augment traditional teaching modes to transform the instruction of history and deepen student connections to historical themes.
Sponsored by SUNY Potsdam’s School of Education and Professional Studies, the annual series is celebrating 13 years and 130 presentations, with an online format made necessary by COVID-19 safety measures. All seminars are on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m., and are free and open to the public.
The remaining sessions for the Fall 2020 Disciplined Inquiry in Education Seminar Series are as follows:
Sept. 23: Anthony Betrus, “Digital Media for Learning: Theories, Processes, and Solutions”
Oct. 14: Savita Hanspal, “Publishing a Textbook in India: The Story of Customer Relations and Consumer Affairs”
Oct. 28: Karen E. Caldwell, “Example-Based Learning for Information and Problem Solving”
Nov. 11: Sarah A. Solley and Sharlee Thomas, “Student-Led Discussions to Improve Teacher Preparation Programs: Why the edTPA Needs to be Thoughtfully Embedded Into Instruction”
For more information on the schedule of Disciplined Inquiry in Education events, please visit http://www.potsdam.edu/academics/SOEPS/education/seminar.
Community members who are interested in attending seminars in the fall should send an email to Billijean Elliott at plantybj@potsdam.edu, to receive a Zoom link prior to the presentation.
