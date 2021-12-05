POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam will mark the life and legacy of its late Officer-in-Charge John L. Graham, with a series of special events and commemorations this week.
Mr. Graham passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras has officially declared a week of mourning for the SUNY Potsdam campus from today through Sunday. Classes and activities will continue as scheduled, alongside a series of special events and commemorations.
Professor of English and Communication John Youngblood, has helped to organize the week’s activities.
“Many of us admired Dr. John L. Graham, our late Officer-in-Charge. He brought creative and innovative approaches to a receptive campus,” Mr. Youngblood said in a prepared statement. “For a lot of us he brought hope, and as we have all gathered in grief, we have realized his vast impact and tremendous legacy of caring or as he described it, the ‘care gene.’”
Mr. Graham was appointed to serve as officer-in-charge to preside over SUNY Potsdam while a search was conducted for a new president to replace former President Kristin G. Esterberg, who stepped down Aug. 31 after accepting a position as chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.
Before coming to Potsdam, Mr. Graham was the State University of New York’s student advocate as well as senior adviser to SUNY Chancellor James J. Malatras.
Members of the Black Faculty Caucus and Black Student Association have arranged for a memorial wreath to be on display in four locations on campus throughout the week as follows:
n Today: Becky’s Place
n Tuesday Maxcy Hall Athletic Complex
n Wednesday: Barrington Student Union
n Thursday: Lougheed Learning Commons
Visitors will be invited to sign a condolence book alongside the wreath, which will both be presented to Mr. Graham’s family and loved ones at his memorial services in Delaware on Friday.
There will be a moment of silence Wednesday at 11:27 a.m. The time was chosen to mirror the date of Mr. Graham’s passing, Nov. 27.
On Thursday, students from Mr. Youngblood’s Rhetoric of Social Movements class have organized a “March for Dr. Graham.” The march will begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Lougheed Learning Commons and will proceed to Maxcy Hall, where a vigil will be held at the Field House. On Friday, The Crane School of Music will dedicate “A Concert for Equity and Equality” in honor of Mr. Graham and the late Crane Dean Emeritus Lonel Woods.
The concert is free and will be held at 8 p.m. Friday in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall, and will stream live online at potsdam.edu/cranelive. Audience members attending in person must wear face coverings indoors and seating will be socially distanced.
To learn more about Mr. Graham, visit www.drjohnlgraham.us.
