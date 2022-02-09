POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam will host 2023 World University Games women’s hockey at Maxcy Hall, and about 500 to 600 men’s and women’s hockey players, coaches, trainers and staffers will be put up in the Knowles Hall residential high rise. Men’s hockey games will be played at Cheel Arena in Potsdam and at the Roos House Athletic Center on the SUNY Canton campus.
Most of the events will take place in Lake Placid, including alpine skiing, biathlon, figure skating, snowboarding, curling, speed skating, ski jumping and others. Some of the snowboarding events will be held as far south as Gore Mountain.
SUNY Potsdam Environmental Health and Safety Director Patrick M. O’Brien said the hockey players will arrive in Potsdam on Jan. 7, 2023, for “three or four days of warm-up and practice” with games starting Jan. 11.
Mr. O’Brien said the athletes’ skill level will be “on par with the Winter Olympics,” with 12 men’s teams and eight women’s teams all representing different countries.
“It’ll be interesting for the community. The last winter games drew so many countries. You’re going to have a diverse group of people in the area,” he said. “They told us to expect 20 to 24 for each team and some miscellaneous guests too who are part of the organization.”
The World University Games have been around since the first decade of the 20th century. The last time the winter games were held in the United States was in the early 1970s, and the last summer games in the U.S. were in Buffalo in the early 1990s.
Mr. O’Brien said SUNY Potsdam adjusted its spring 2023 academic calendar for the games.
“Originally it was going to coincide with students coming back to campus,” he said, but that would have been “a logistical nightmare.”
“Hopefully it’ll be a good thing for the area. It’s going to bring dollars into the communities and colleges,” Mr. O’Brien said.
For more information on the University Games, go to www.fisu.net.
For more information on next year’s Lake Placid and Potsdam events, go to www.lakeplacid2023.com.
