CANTON — After an exhaustive needs assessment for an additional administrative position at Canton Central School District, Superintendent Ronald P. Burke recommended against creating the position.
“There were three basic priorities when I looked at our needs that the admin team identified,” Mr. Burke said. “Coordination of instruction, coordination of initiatives and districtwide administrative functions.”
Some of the function of an assistant superintendent would include:
n Provide districtwide coordination in curriculum, instruction, assessment and supervision.
n Coordinate setting goals for the educational program.
n Establish long- and short-range plans to accomplish educational goals.
n Identify needs and coordinate instructional improvement.
n Supervise the staff development and in-service education programs.
n Measure the effectiveness of the total educational program.
n Lead district initiatives connected to the educational program.
n Lead efforts in planning and implementing initiatives that focus on the social-emotional wellness and mental health of students and employees.
n Participate in the planning and implementation of the Long Range Strategic Plan.
n Be the Title IX coordinator.
n Help develop district policies and administrative regulations.
n Prepare reports and records.
n Seek grant opportunities.
n Recruit and select instructional staff.
“I can’t recommend it. Not at this point,” Mr. Burke said. “And, it comes down to finances. Between salary and benefits this position would be somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000.”
Canton has been without an assistant superintendent for a long time, Mr. Burke said.
“We know these are needs and we know these are things that could help move us forward but I am trying to prioritize where we are going to spend $150,000 to $200,000 and knowing that these functions are generally being done — are they being done as well as they could be or as efficiently, perhaps not — but, if we take that $150,000 to $200,000 some day, in the near future, we will have to be looking at reducing something in our program.”
The question becomes, Mr. Burke said, how is the district taking care of the duties an assistant superintendent would have?
Mr. Burke outlined the responsibilities in a list he distributed:
n The senior account clerk will address the identified needs relating to the hiring process and submission of special education reports and cost reimbursements.
n A building-level administrator will join the Policy Committee to serve as a liaison.
n The business manager will join the administrators’ meeting at least one time per month.
n The superintendent will commit the district to fully implement the monthly e-newsletter. The superintendent will supplement the e-newsletter with additional communication once per month.
n Many of the identified needs are focused on the educational program. Through distributed leadership, we have seen this need addressed at Banford as the literacy program has been refined over the past four years. At the middle and high school, team leaders and department chairs provide similar attention to their instructional programs.
“I wish we had the money to do this,” Mr. Burke said. “To me there is nothing more important than a teacher in the classroom. To do this and then in the very near future reduce a program just doesn’t sit right.”
