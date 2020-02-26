POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Shantanu Sur has been granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of biology in the School of Arts and Sciences.
A neuroscientist by training and working on the design of neural scaffolds and regeneration, Shantanu has expanded his research at Clarkson from studying airborne pathogens to build mathematical models for disease prediction. His recent work focuses on understanding the interactions between cancer cells and supramolecular biomaterials to identify supramolecular design principles that can induce regulated cell death. He is also collaborating with faculty from the Mathematics Department to develop a model of cancer cell movement to better understand the invasive behavior of cancer cells.
Shantanu has developed an extensive collaboration with the Canton-Potsdam Hospital to explore the possibilities of real-world applications of his research. He is working closely with Dr. Suresh Dhaniyala, Professor of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, towards the detection and monitoring of pathogens causing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) by using a network of portable, field-deployable sensors. In a different direction, he is working with Dr. Sumona Mondal, Professor of Mathematics and Dr. Eyal Kedar, Rheumatologist at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital to develop predictive models to aid in the diagnosis and prognosis of rheumatoid arthritis in a rural setting.
He has authored or co-authored more than twenty peer-reviewed publications and two book chapters, which include publications in prestigious journals such as Nature Communications, Nano Letters, ACS Nano, Angewandte Chemie, and Biomaterials. His research has been supported through external funding agencies such as NSF, NYSDEC, and HTR NEXUS-NY.
At Clarkson, he teaches courses in the area of clinical and health sciences. In addition to serving the Biology Department, he has been teaching core courses in the Department of Physical Therapy and the Department of Occupational Therapy. Two graduate students mentored by him received the prestigious NSF Graduate Research Fellowship.
Shantanu is a trained physician, completed his Bachelors in Medicine and Surgery from N.R.S. Medical College, University of Calcutta. He received his Masters in Medical Science and Technology and Ph.D. from the School of Medical Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Before joining Clarkson, he worked as a research scientist at the Brain Science Institute, RIKEN and a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for BioNanotechnology in Medicine, Northwestern University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.