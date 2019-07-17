OGDENSBURG — The Can-Am Surf Rock Jam featuring seven surf rock artists from all over the U.S. and Canada, might be the Seaway Festival event working hardest to stick to this year’s theme of Surfin’ the St. Lawrence.
The Surf Rock Jam was organized by Greg S. Bresett, a member of the Seaway Planning Committee.
Many of the bands featured in the jam share the same record label Sharawaji Records which helped Mr. Bresett, who plays in one of the bands, put the show together.
“A lot of people are excited for something different,” Mr. Bresett said. “Hopefully it is something that sticks and we can do this every year at the Seaway Festival.”
Mr. Bresett said the music will appeal to a many people.
“If anybody likes anything from the 50s they’re automatically in and it’s instrumental so there is no one shouting in your face. It’s pretty mellow most of the time, but it’s upbeat at the same time. So, you can reach all audiences.”
The Surf Rock Jam at Phoenix on the Bay patio, overlooking the St. Lawrence River kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday and runs until 9 p.m. there is a $5 entry fee.
In case of rain the event will be moved indoors at Phoenix on the Bay.
Some of the surf rock bands featured in the jam are:
n The Men in Gray Suits — They describe themselves as Montreal’s loudest and hardest hitting surf band.
The band consists of Jim Bones Johnson - Electric Guitar, Pat “Da Cat” Vojtech – Drums, Mick “the Prick” Decosse - Electric Guitar and Martin Oligny – Bass
n The Reverb Syndicate — An Ottawa-based band whose sound is reverb-drenched surf/spy-fi sounds meant to accompany 60’s spy films that don’t exist. Formed in the 2005 with the concept of exploring and reimagining the music of groups from the Ventures to Shadowy Men On A Shadowing Planet. The band has released four independent albums and perform throughout Ontario and Quebec, have recurring shows in New York City and have toured the UK twice.
n The Tsunamibots – Are, apparently robots which became aware on Jan. 1 2013. From Burlington, Vermont the band does not break character.
“We strive for Universal connectivity and complete surf-ability. “ drummer the Master Circuit said.
Charlie Crespo of the Manahatten Beat described the Tsunamibots as playing mostly instrumental surf-punk that brilliantly marries the Ventures to the Ramones.
n Underwater Bosses — Formed in September 2018, the surf rock band Underwater Bosses consists of drummer Bob Breen, guitarist/organist Chris Stewart and bassist/vocalist Greg Bresett. The band members have collaborated across numerous musical projects since their high school days in the 90s.
Currently based out of Syracuse, the mostly instrumental trio hangs ten on riff-driven surf soaked in sonic waves of punk, garage, psychedelic, art and math rock.
Underwater Bosses draw influence and inspiration from the likes of Descendents, Dead Kennedys, Misfits, Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet, The Mermen and Man or Astro-Man?
n Pat Duffy Ogdensburg native plays his favorite covers and originals. He has been performing for years starting in in Kalamazoo, Michigan from 1978-1980. Kept playing during a stint in the Navy (San Diego) 1984-1992 Moved back to hometown Ogdensburg in 1994 started with Paul Josef open mic at the Holiday Inn. He Formed the band the “Straps” which played rock-a-Billy ,country, blues and rock-n-roll.. His influences are many but the Beatles, Eric Clapton, Jimmi Hendrix, SRV, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elvis Elvis Costello, the Ramones, Danny Gatton, Nick Lowe, Delbert Mckinton, BB King, Lowel Folsom, Johnny Cash, Robin Trower and BOC stand out.
n New Luddites - The Vermont-based Brand New Luddites play counterpart to the Tsunamibot. They are Colonel Malware, Private Power Surge, Captain Virus and Corporal Blue Screen of Death. Like the Tsunamibot, they don’t break character. The Band released an album call Man vs Machine in whid the New Luddites to toe to toe with the Tsunamibots with alternating songs.
