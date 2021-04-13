CANTON — The economic development office is still looking for responses to the Oswegatchie River Local Waterfront Revitalization Program opinion survey.
The survey is designed to gauge interest and priorities regarding a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, to be developed in a coordinated effort between the towns of Canton, DeKalb and Oswegatchie, and the villages of Richville, Rensselaer Falls and Heuvelton.
“An approved LWRP reflects community consensus and provides a clear direction for appropriate future development,” according to the Canton economic development office.
Respondents are asked to share how they use the Oswegatchie River and how areas along the river should be revitalized, preserved and celebrated.
The survey is available through this link: surveymonkey.com/r/Oswegatchie_LWRP.
An online public meeting to discuss the project boundary and inventory will be held later this spring. For more information and to receive a printed copy of the survey, contact Leigh Rodriguez, Canton’s director of economic development, at 315-386-2871, ext. 5, or email lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.