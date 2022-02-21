WADDINGTON — Local businesswoman and former Lisbon town council member Susan M. Duffy wants to be assemblywoman for the 116th District.
Mrs. Duffy, who owns Queenaire Technologies in Ogdensburg, announced her bid for the Republican nomination in the race for the 116th Assembly District over the weekend.
In her statement announcing her candidacy, Mrs. Duffy said she wants to run for the district now that current Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, is running for state Senate.
“I have a desire to continue his legacy and continue to give the north country a voice,” Mrs. Duffy said in her announcement.
She said her work in the local business community has given her an edge and an ability to work through almost anything, a quality she intends to bring to Albany.
Mrs. Duffy’s business, Queenaire or The Ozone Experts, manufactures and sells ozone generators to commercial and industrial customers. Those generators are used to clean and deodorize the air in spaces between uses.
Mrs. Duffy also served as a Lisbon town council member, first elected in 2011. She left her seat midway through a term in 2018, after planning to move out of the town of Lisbon.
She was first elected to the council after a drawn-out battle with the town’s planning board as she tried to build a gas station on the St. Lawrence River. Then, she pledged to spur along economic growth in the town.
In her statement over the weekend, Mrs. Duffy said she is looking forward to earning the support of the voters.
“As a proud resident of the river district, I ask that you believe in me as I believe in all of us here in the north country,” she said. “I will stand tall and earn your vote.”
