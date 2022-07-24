GOP candidate Zeldin in city day after attempted assault

Congressman Lee M. Zeldin recounts details about the attack on Friday afternoon at a news conference at the Watertown Golf Club. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

NEW YORK — The man who allegedly tried to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday, the Justice Department said.

After being released following his initial arrest by local authorities in Monroe County — where he accosted Zeldin while he was giving a speech there Thursday — David Jakubonis, 43, was charged with assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.

Tribune Wire

